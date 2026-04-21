Barbados: Three dead in shocking shooting incident at Thunder Beach Bar

Barbados: Three men lost their lives in a fatal shooting incident which took place on Sunday night, April 19, 2026. The incident occurred at Thunder Beach Bar in Lower Carlton, St James, Barbados at around 8:42 pm.

According to the Senior Superintendent Woodroffe, a group of individuals were gathered at the beach when three men exited a silver vehicle and opened fire on the crowd. Four men were injured during the shooting of which one of them died at the crime scene and his death was confirmed by a medical practitioner.

The other three were immediately taken to the hospital by private vehicles. Two of them succumbed to their injuries on the way to the hospital while one man is still in the care of medical personnel.

The three men who lost their lives have been identified as Jamar Leron Edwards, aged 34 from Lower Carlton; Lyle Anderson Robinson, aged 33 also from Lower Carlton; and Jamar Kareem Ramsay, aged 33 from Sargeants Village in Christ Church.

Police have launched an investigation into the case and are trying to determine the motive behind it. They are also looking for the three suspects who fled the scene after the attack in their car.

National leaders condemn violence and offer reassurance

Prime Minister of Barbados Mia Amor Mottley also addressed the incident. Upon her return to the country, she held a meeting with a senior security team which included the Commissioner of Police, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and the Chief of Staff of the Barbados Defence Force.

“In moments like these, nothing matters more than the safety of our people. With the tragic events over the last 24 hours weighing heavily on the country, this was where I needed to be,” said PM Mottley.

Minister of Legal Affairs and Criminal Justice of Barbados, Michael Lashley, also condemned the incident. He also shared his condolences with the families of the victims. “On behalf of the government, I wish to express our sincere condolences to the families of those who passed away and deep regret to those who are injured in this reset of senseless violence in our country," he stated.

Minister Lashley noted that they will not tolerate any retaliatory gang-related activity. He also stressed that the police force, along with the other national security agencies, will be given all the necessary support to address the situation.