International airport, road networks and Roseau enhancement on track, highlights PM Skerrit

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit addressed the nation at the National Day Observance Ceremony, reflecting on how far Dominica has come since gaining independence on November 3, 1978. He highlighted several key development projects currently underway, including the new International Airport, upgraded road networks, and the Roseau Enhancement Project.

“Across Dominica today, progress is visible from the north to the south, from the coast to the mountains. Our landscape tells a story of renewal and change. The International Airport Project, one of the most transformative undertakings in our nation's history, is advancing rapidly.”

In his address, he noted that every week brings new milestones for the airport project as runway works are progressing, landsite facilities are taking shape and hundreds of Dominicans are employed in the national project.

“When this International Airport is completed, you will see the kind of transformation we are talking about,” Prime Minister Skerrit emphasised adding that the International Airport project is something that Dominicans have dreamed of for decades and now it is finally becoming a reality.

“When this International Airport is completed, you will see the kind of transformation we are talking about. And by the grace of God this very important project will come to a successful completion.”

He stressed that it will provide direct international access, a gateway which will connect Dominican directly to the world, open new opportunities for trade, tourism and investment, and redefine how the world reaches Dominica’s shores.

Upgrading Roads Across Dominica

“Our road network has been the backbone of national development. We have built, resurfaced, and modernized roads in every constituency,” Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit said, noting that Dominica’s improved road infrastructure is helping to link communities more safely and efficiently.

He also took note of the Lau Valley Road, Nicholas J. O. Liverpool Highway, the new Isscos Road through the cargo territory, the Eolila Highway and now the Lobes Granby Road.

“Dominica’s road infrastructure tells the story of a nation on the rise,” Prime Minister Skerrit said, highlighting several development projects, including the Roseau Road Enhancement Project, which will modernize and beautify the capital city of Roseau and is set to begin in earnest in 2026.

He next mentioned the Pasig-Marikina Project as another symbol of modern progress. Once completed, it will position Dominica as a leading hub for Yacht and marine tourism in the Eastern Caribbean, an entirely new industry which will create jobs, stimulate small businesses, and enhance Dominica's international appeal.

Advancing Clean Energy Projects

“Few countries our size have taken on a global energy transition with the level of commitment that Dominica has,” Prime Minister Skerrit went on to speak of Dominica’s Geothermal Power Plant in Lola which is nearing completion, and will represent Dominica’s bold step toward energy independence and sustainability.

He highlighted that once operational, the Geothermal Power Plant would provide clean, reliable and affordable electricity to thousands of homes and businesses in Dominica, reducing the country’s carbon footprint and making it one of the greatest of the greenest nations on Earth.