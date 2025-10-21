Guyana: Two arrested after fatal shooting of young mother during Georgetown robbery attempt

The two suspects reportedly fled on the victim’s brother’s motorcycle without stealing any property after the vcitim was shot twice.

Guyana: Two men identified as Shaquile Wilburg and Akande Ross, both 25-yeaar-olds are in police custody in connection with the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Faynel Brewster, who was gunned down at her home by two men on Sunday evening.

According to preliminary investigative reports, the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Brewster happened around 11:00 on October 19 at her residence in West Ruimveldt, Georgetown after her 31-year-old brother, who is a businessman, had just arrived home on his black XR motorcycle.

When he was approached by the two armed individuals, who attempted to steal his motorcycle and gold chains. The robbery quickly escalated to a physical confrontation, as Brewster’s brother refused to hand over the items.

Leading to one of the armed assailants to discharge his firearm, striking Brewster twice on her once in her upper right arm and on the left side of her chest.

Seeing that they had struck the 24-year-old female, the two suspects then escaped from the scene on the brother’s black XR motorcycle without acquiring any property.

Brewster was then transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation where she was declared dead upon arrival.

Following the shooting incident the Crime Scene Unit investigators processed the crime scene and recovered a 9mm spent shell.

The police immediately launched an investigation into the shooting incident and upon processing of the surveillance footage they identified Wilburg and Ross as the prime suspects.

The two assailants were then located and apprehended at a residence in La Penitence. Along with the motorcycle reportedly utilized by the perpetrators during the incident was also recovered by investigators.

Reportedly, both Wilburg and Ross have prior criminal records, as in 2018, Wilburg received a four-year prison sentence following a guilty plea to armed robbery, involving the theft of $3.3 million from a businessman near the National Insurance Scheme on Brickdam.

While, Ross faced charges of robbery under arms in 2020, stemming from an incident at a restaurant in Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo.

Wilburg and Ross are currently undergoing processing for court proceedings of the murder of 24-year-old Faynel Brewster. As the young mother has reportedly left a 2-year-old child and relatives in deep turmoil over her death.

The citizens of Guyana have taken to Facebook to condemn the violent act and issue their condolences.

With one user writing, “If the identities are confirmed as accurate, a Prolonged Jail time with hard labor, no parole should be applied. The system must be used to address the social ills of society and create a better living environment for all people. Let them be used as an example that crime goes against the common understanding for the coexistence of humanity. I pray for strength and faith for the grieving family and for the other families who are hurting because of the selfish and evil choices of the perpetrators of this crime.”