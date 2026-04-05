Leaked Basseterre High School’s contract copy exposes Innotech’s false narrative

St. Kitts and Nevis: A leaked copy of the official contract for the Basseterre High School project is in possession of WIC News which is now offering new insights into the scope of work and is raising questions regarding years of mismanagement related to the project.

The document, dated May 15, 2020 confirms that the agreement between the then Government of St. Kitts and Nevis and Innotech Services Ltd chaired by Anthony Da Silva was not limited to preliminary planning or design work. Instead, the contract clearly mentions that it covered design, construction management and full project construction responsibilities.

This new narrative is now challenging the misconception circulating online that the Innotech’s contract was limited to just planning and the overall design for the project.

Leaked Contract Shows Full Project Scope

According to the leaked agreement, the Construction Manager was formally appointed to design and oversee the construction of the new Basseterre High School which will be supported by a full consultant team including architects, engineers as well as specialist firms.

The contract clearly outlined the following points:

· A pre-construction management fee of US$2.64 million

· A construction period management fee of US$7.326 million

· A structured monthly payment plan over 30 months approximately around US$150,866

The agreement also lists multiple sub-consultants responsible for architectural, structural, mechanical and landscaping services. This level of engagement typically reflects a project that has progressed through detailed design and engineering stages.

These provisions clearly indicate that the project was designed as a multi-phase construction initiative with end to end planning until completion of construction of the project. This further clears the misconception spreading online that the millions dollar contract included just the planning.

Sources further confirm that Innotech Services did not fully fulfil its contractual obligations which resulted in the project failing to progress as expected. As a result, after of years of planning between 2016 to 2022, the project was never initiated as clearly evident from the plain ground at the project site.

New Administration Steps in to Revive and Complete Stalled Project

In 2022, after the new administration came to power, they had to step in and take corrective measures in order to deliver the best for the future generation of the federation. A new contractor was then engaged to complete the Basseterre High School Project which had been effectively abandoned under the previous contractor.

Not only this, but locals are also taking to Facebook to slam the previous contractor with one local named Clifton Rogers saying, “Six years planning? It must be a space ship they were building,” with which he meant that planning for six years is a long period of time for a project like school.

His remarks lambasted Innotech’s unofficial online messaging which suggested that work had been carried out on the project but it is clear that nothing was actually done. Notably, the project was first initiated in 2015 which made the extended delay even more concerning.

On the other hand, another local expressed his confidence in the current administration and said, “Hopefully the school will be finished this time.”

At present, the project is already taking shape with the school undergoing a major reconstruction to build a new, modern campus. Officials report that the construction is actively moving forward with structural components and foundation materials already starting arriving for installation. It is also being reported that the project is expected to complete by mid 2027 which will bring the much-awaited school to life.

Please find the contract copy attached here.