Belize: Woman and son charged with attempted murder after violent dispute

Police said an argument between the victim and the suspect escalated into violence around midnight on Sunday.

Belize: A violent dispute between two females has left one critically injured and another along with her son arrested and charged with an attempted murder on Sunday, January 18, at the Central American Boulevard residence.

The victim has been identified as a 36-year-old Samira Gentle, a forklift operator of North Creek, Belize City. The suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Prunella White, a cook of Central American Boulevard, and her 19-year-old son, Jermaine Belisle, a construction worker.

According to Belize police reports, the incident took place on Sunday, around 12:00 a.m., when the victim Samira Gentle, was drinking and socializing with the suspect White during which an argument escalated between them which later turned into a violent physical fight.

The situation turns deadly, when White used a 32-inch machete and her son Jermaine Belisle a 12-inch kitchen knife to attack the victim, who was also Jermaine’s girlfriend, which left her critically injured with deadly cut wounds.

Following which she was immediately transported to Karl Heusner Memorial Hospital, where she was found unconscious and in critical condition by the doctors with several chopping and stabbing wounds prompting them to contact the police officials.

Responding to which, the officer immediately reached the hospital first and later visited the scene of the incident from where they recovered evidence including a 12-inch kitchen knife and a 32-inch machete, along with blood stains on it.

During the investigation, the suspect White herself surrendered to the officers while confessing her crime that she attacked the victim with a machete and her son with a knife, reacting to which the officers immediately arrested both the suspects from the scene and took them to the police station where they were interrogated.

Later both the suspects were charged jointly with an attempted murder of the victim, 36-year-old Samira Gentle.

The officers also arranged their arraignment before the Magistrate Mannon Dennison in Court #6, on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, where the court charged them for two counts under criminal law for an attempted murder and another with deadly means of harm.

Along with this justice also noted that the nature of the offence is serious following which the justice granted no plea or bail to both the suspects and ordered them to be remanded until February 25, in the Belize Central Prison.