Guyana: WIN MP arrested for assaulting wife and 4-year-old child

Police said the incident escalated after a dispute at the couple’s home, with allegations of assault involving a woman and a young child.

Guyana: Police officers in Regional division #1 have arrested an Opposition Member of Parliament of the We Invest in Nationhood (WIN) party, regarding a serious alleged domestic violence incident at Moruca, North West District, Guyana.

According to the police investigations, the incident involving 31-year-old MP, Deon LaCruz and his reputed wife, occurred on Wednesday, June 10, 2026, at approximately 17:00 hrs. Investigations note that the couple was at their residence when an argument escalated into a physical confrontation.

Authorities reported that the situation escalated after the suspect allegedly assaulted a four-year-old child, leading the victim to intervene. The suspect then attacked the woman, delivering multiple blows and pushing her to the ground, causing her to strike her head and lose consciousness, briefly.

The victim further alleged, as per the police reports that the suspect allegedly armed himself with a chopper and began stepping towards her in a threatening manner.

This caused her to fear her life and safety.

The woman subsequently reported the incident to the Acquero Police Station and was immediately escorted to seek medical attention.

The suspect remains in police custody as further investigations are underway.

The party states that it has a “zero-tolerance” policy for domestic violence against women and children in response to the police statements.

“Public office is a position of trust and carries with it a heightened responsibility to uphold the law and demonstrate respect for the dignity and safety of others,” the statement read.

“While the investigation is ongoing and the facts must be determined through the proper legal process, let there be no ambiguity about our values: violence has no place in our homes, our communities, or our politics."

The party also mentioned that it supports an impartial, and professionally complete investigation by the Guyana Police Force.

“Should these allegations be substantiated, the Party will not hesitate to take the appropriate action consistent with our principles and commitment to accountability,” the statement wrapped up.