Belize Senator Sheena Pitts condemns state failures after 8 domestic violence deaths 

Belize: Senator and Attorney at Law Sheena Pitts delivered a passionate address condemning the recent surge in domestic violence which has resulted in eight tragic deaths across the nation.

She further urged the government for immediate reforms in its system and safeguard those most vulnerable. Pitts stressed, “Stop pretending like we don’t see,” and further added that everyone needs to stop being desensitized by it.

The Attorney at Law of Belize emphasised that domestic violence impacts everyone, directly or indirectly, and called on the locals to take collective responsibility in fostering a culture of zero tolerance.

Among her major recommendations included cultural and social change in which Pitts urged the citizens to reject the normalisation of abuse and to support victims rather than silence. She asked everyone not to encourage it and said, “Do not participate in gender-based violence and do not gaslight it.”

She further demanded that government ministries including education, health and judiciary must be held accountable for ensuring proper support systems as well as effective responses to domestic abuse.

Pitts also called for more safe houses and resources for both men and women in Belize and noted that male victims also deserve protection as well as recognition. She reminded the attendees, “Men, you are too victims of abuse. Do not think because you a man you must march off.”

The Senator continued to urge citizens to hold the government responsible for providing the policies and resources necessary to prevent further loss of life. She said that "when they borrow money and when they make promises, they need to ask what is being done to support victims.”

Her press conference came amid national outrage after eight domestic violence related deaths in recent weeks nationwide.