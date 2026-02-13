Jamaica Police investigate after detainee undergoes surgery to remove knife

An X-ray at May Pen Hospital revealed a three-star ratchet knife lodged inside the detainee’s body, prompting doctors to seek police approval before carrying out emergency surgery to remove the object.

Jamaica: A female detainee at the Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon, on Wednesday, February 11, underwent emergency surgery to remove a knife from her body.

According to police reports, on February 8, the female detainee complained to the officers about having a severe pain inside her body and also informed that she is not able to digest food and eliminate solid or liquid waste.

Following which the officers immediately took the patient to the May Pen Hospital for medical attention, where on arrival she told the doctors that she is having pain genital area and was unable to remove waste from her body for the past several days.

Noting that, the medical staff took the female detainee to the x-ray room where the radiologist performed x-ray and detected a three-star ratchet knife lodged in her genital area. After that the doctors told the officers about her condition and asked for their permission to perform an emergency surgery to remove the knife from inside her body.

Reacting to which the officers agreed and doctors performed surgery on the lady and removed a three-star ratchet knife lodged in her genital area. After that doctors also suggested the officers admit the female patient for further medical care and observation.

Notably, the officers launched a probe into the matter to know “How the knife was smuggled into the lock-up?” and to know “whether the security protocols were breached at the Four Paths Police Station.”

This incident has raised a significant tension and drew a lot of attention among the communities of Jamaica as the people are questioning the work of the police personnel. The people also took to Facebook to share or express their feelings as one of the users Gregory Morgan commented “nowadays people make me wonder how law enforcement are working, like how can she have a knife inside her body?”