Trinidad and Tobago govt seeks 3-month extension of State of Emergency amid rising crime 

Trinidad and Tobago: In a bid to control the increasing crime incidents across Trinidad and Tobago, the government is suggesting that the current State of Emergency (SoE) must be extended for another three months. The parliament is set to convene today (Friday) to debate on this motion.

Attorney General John Jeremie will be presenting the motion in which he will propose an extension of the existing of the existing proclamation made by the President of Trinidad and Tobago Christine Kangaloo on July 28, 2025, while declaring that a state of public emergency exists across the island nation.

Earlier, the House of Representatives had approved a three-month extension on July 28, 2025, and if passed, this new motion would extend the current state of emergency for an additional three months which will bring the total period to six months.

During a live interview on Tuesday, Prime Minister Kamla Persad Bissessar confirmed that the government intends to move the extension after an official request from the Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. This motion will now be debated when the House of Representatives will be meeting today at 1:30 pm.

On the other hand, the Opposition people's national movement is now calling on the government to explain why there is still a need for the state of emergency to be extended for the next three months. Opposition MP Keith Scotland questioned that the awaiting the government rational on this, but his party have a lot to say during the Parliament debate today.

The state of emergency which has been in place in Trinidad and Tobago since July 18 and extended for another three months in Parliament on July 28 expired earlier this week which is why the government and opposition is debating whether or not is should be extended.

Amid these discussions, the citizens are looking forward to results of the parliament later today.