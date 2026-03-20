Jamaica raises minimum wage to $17,000 from July 2026 amid economic pressures 

People are happy about the pay increase, even though it’s less than first planned, which Holness announced during the Budget Debate.

Jamaica: In a significant development, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that the minimum wage in the country will increase from $16,000 to $17,000. The development was announced on Thursday with the increase coming in effect from July 1, 2026, onwards.

While this increase is a smaller rise than the earlier planned $18,500, but locals are expressing their excitement and are looking forward to this raise. The announcement was made by Holness while he was speaking during the Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

He also explained the reason behind the adjustment from $18,500 to $17,000 citing the ongoing recovery from Hurricane Melissa, external economic pressures including rising energy and shipping costs as well as rebuilding of businesses. He added that the adjustment does not represent a departure from the long-term policy objective of the government to transition from a minimum wage to a living wage.

Holness emphasised that last year they signalled their intention to continue the journey from a minimum wage to a liveable wage and they indicated that the next step would be to raise the minimum wage to $18,500. However, in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa, several of the businesses are rebuilding, several households still recovering and the overall economy is now navigating yet again another external shock including shipping costs and energy prices.

The Prime Minister stated that, in this context, the government aims to strike a careful balance between improving workers’ earnings and acknowledging the practical challenges faced by employers. He reaffirmed that the government remains committed to transitioning from a minimum wage to a livable wage, noting that as economic conditions stabilise, phased increases will continue to achieve this goal for Jamaican workers.

Ahead of last September’s general election, Holness pledged that, if re-elected, a Jamaica Labour Party administration would implement a phased increase in the minimum wage, raising it from $16,000 to $18,500 in the first budget, with a long-term objective of doubling it to $32,000 for a 40-hour work week.

At the time, he argued that gradual wage increases would encourage greater labour force participation among Jamaicans while supporting sustainable and long-term economic growth.