Jamaica: Death Toll Rises to 45 as Hurricane Melissa Recovery Continues

Following Hurricane Melissa, Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon confirmed Jamaica's death toll at 45, with 15 missing and several parishes, including St Elizabeth, Westmoreland, and St James, severely affected.

Jamaica has begun the long and costly process of recovery after Hurricane Melissa made landfall last month on October 28, leaving dozens dead and thousands displaced while crucial infrastructure was severely damaged.

While relief convoys, international aid and government pledges have already begun flowing in the country, authorities are still racing to restore power, reopen schools and reconnect communities cut off by floodwaters and landslides in the aftermath.

Inside the Struggle: How the Resilient Nation Fights to Rebuild Normal Life

Tragically, in the wake of Hurricane Melissa, Information Minister Senator Dana Morris Dixon stated that Jamaica’s death toll has climbed to 45, with 18 deaths recorded in St. Elizabeth , 5 in Westmoreland. 6 in St. James, and 2 each in Hanover and Trelawny plus a total of 2 in St. Ann and Portland. Authorities report that 15 people are still missing following Melissa’s passage.

Donations

Minister Morris Dixon provided the figure on Tuesday morning, November 11 at a press conference held in Jamaica House and stated that 33 post-mortems had been conducted to date.

Also speaking at the conference was director general at the Office Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management, ODPEM, Commander Alvin Gayle who reported that the country had received over $400 million in cash donation through the government's official web-based support system.

He went on to state that over 100 flight hours have been used over the last week to deliver relief supplies and communities which remain marooned are receiving food drops.

Furthermore in the aftermath of Hurricane Melissa the Turks and Caicos Islands pledged up to US$2 million in relief aid to Jamaica. With half of the sum predicted to be coming from the government, while the second half from the private sectors.

Various more donations from different countries have been pledged to help the island nation combat the aftermath of the natural disaster.

Schools

To return life back to normal, Education Minister Dr Dana Morris Dixon announced that over 500 schools have reopened across the island, with more work underway to get the remaining schools to reopen in the coming days.

Minister Dixon further stated that all stakeholders are united on the priority of getting students back into their school routine, with temporary measures ready to be taken in assisting students affected in Western parishes.

She made the statement following a recent stakeholders meeting that she chaired involving the Jamaica Teachers' Association, Jamaica Independent Schools Association and Jamaica Prefects Association.

Furthermore she called for school administrators to show leniency in enforcing uniform rules against students impacted by Hurricane Melissa. After reports that some students were being locked out of school for wearing incorrect or incomplete uniforms.

Utilities

The government of Jamaica has reported more that water has been restored to more than 70% of customers of the National Water Commission, NWC.

Information Minister, Dr Dana Morris Dixon confirmed the development on Tuesday at the press briefing and stated that following Hurricane Melissa’s passage, the NWC has been committed to repairing all the major pipelines in the country and to restore water in communities across western parishes.

The NWC noted that repairs were being carried out in phases, due to limited road access and lack of electricity. They expect more customers will see restoration of water in short order.

Furthermore according to Hugh Grant, President and CEO of the Jamaica Public Service Company, JPS. As of November 11 he reported that electricity has been restored to over 64% of their customers island wide, while sections of Westmoreland and Hanover are expected to have theirs restored in the coming two weeks.

He further noted that an additional 200 line workers from overseas have joined the light and power company in its restoration efforts. While restoration efforts are being hampered in communities such as St. Elizabeth due to limited accessibility, JPS has stated that it is doing its best to reach each community.