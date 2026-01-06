‘My son was never charged,’ says PM Skerrit 

During Monday’s press conference, he called the political attacks on his family unfair, hurtful and based on misinformation.

Dominica: Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit addressed claims linked to a past incident involving his son and stated clearly that no criminal charges were ever brought. “My son was involved in an accident. My son was never charged. Never charged,” he stressed.

While speaking during a press conference on Monday, he slammed the political attacks on his family and described the claims as unfair, hurtful and driven by misinformation.

The Prime Minister highlighted the fact that the issuance of diplomatic passports to family members of heads of government is not unusual and occurs in many countries to facilitate official travel.

“Prime Ministers, Presidents, Heads of State and Heads of Government, their family members are issued diplomatic passports to travel with them from time to time,” PM Skerrit said, adding that spouses and ministers have also traditionally been granted such documents.

He further emphasised that he has never mixed family matters with politics and expressed deep concern over what he described as a personal attack on his son. “I have never in my entire life in politics brought politics and families into my political discourse. Never,” he said.

He further added that he has never interfered in police matters or attempted to influence investigations and noted that, “The police can never tell you that I called them to stop charges or to influence any investigation.”

Dr Skerrit described the allegations as ‘morally wrong’ and said his son is not involved in political life and should not be targeted for political reasons. He said that the claims circulating publicly are harmful and misleading and they also represent an unjust attack on his family.

“What has been said and done is unfair. It is evil. It is very wrong,” said the Dominican leader while adding that the situation has been compounded by widespread misinformation.

He highlighted that his son was never involved in politics, but he is and he is fair game. PM Skerrit concluded by saying that what has been said and done, it is not right and added that he leaves it to the Lord to deal with those who are promoting this hate and evil attack on his son.