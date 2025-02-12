Bahamas to join Google Street View, over 3,000 miles of paradise to be mapped in 360°

The Ministry of Tourism, Investments & Aviation of the Bahamas, in collaboration with World Travel in 360, announced the launch of the project.

The Bahamas is set to join more than 100 nations in the Google Maps Street View, facilitated by World Travel in 360. This initiative will capture over 3000 miles of stunning tourist destinations across the islands.

According to the information, users will be able to explore popular attractions through 360-degree imagery and this project will not only assist with vacation planning but also supports emergency response efforts and environmental conservation.

Street View, an interactive feature of Google Maps, enables users to explore streets and destinations through immersive and 360-degree imagery.

Bahamas Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Tourism Chester Cooper said that the island is excited to partner with World Travel in 360 and make a path for Google Street View to immortalize the islands with 360-degree imagery. He said that access and engagement are bedrocks principles of tourism success, and this project is set to make it easy for travellers from across the world to size up the beauty and wonders of the Bahamas from wherever they are.

Reportedly, the Bahamas Street View Coverage for Google Maps will capture imagery of over 3729 miles of major tourist areas throughout the nation’s more than 700 islands, including 16 major islands whose beaches, towns and other attractions are visited by millions of travellers.

With this, the island nation will be joining over 100 nations and territories currently featured on the Street View function of Google Maps, enabling users to explore major tourist hotspots.

Among several popular tourist areas proposed to be clicked through the Street View Project are Montagu Beach and Downtown in Nassau, Peterson Cay National Park and Port Lucaya Marketplace in Grand Bahama, Green Turtle Cay, Marsh Harbour and Cherokee Sound in the Abaco.

Meanwhile, Director General of Bahamas Ministry of Tourism, Latia Duncombe said that in today’s digital landscape, immersive experiences are key to luring travellers and this Google Street View initiative is a game changer for Bahamian tourism. He added that by bringing the islands to life on Google Maps, they are not just showcasing the beauty but also making the island more accessible than ever before.