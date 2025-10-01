Bahamas: 16-year-old charged in deadly August mass shooting

The 16-year-old boy was charged on September 29 with two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder following a shooting incident.

Bahamas: A 16-year-old was charged on Monday with a mass shooting that killed two men and injured five others. According to the information, the charges are in relation to the August 9 mass shooting in which the teenager and another gunman emerged from a vehicle and fired several rounds at the victims who were standing outside a residence in New Providence.

The 16-year-old boy was charged on Monday, September 29, after appearing before Chief Magistrate Roberto Reckley with charges of two counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder the shooting incident.

According to the prosecutors, the minor is responsible for the August 9 shooting which took place in Ridgeland Park, New Providence, that claimed the lives of Eden Louis as well as 19-year-old Markentash Saintil. Hayden Breus, Trish Louis, Widny Saintil, Karib Rodgers and Gregory Jean-Charles were also hurt in the tragic shooting incident which sent shockwaves across the community.

According to police, the victims were outside a home on Robertha Drive at around 2 p.m. when two gunmen emerged from a silver Nissan Cube and shot them.

The 16-year-old is presently remanded by the authorities as he was not required to enter a plea to the charges mentioned. The teenager is set to return to court on December 10 for the presentation of a voluntary bill of indictment.

Citizens took to Facebook to weigh in on the charges of the 16-year-old teenaged boy with many lamenting the acts by such a young boy. One user wrote. “At 16, his life is completely over!!” while another wrote, “I would really like to know what is going on happening to that boy now?? I think two sets of people must be blamed for those crimes, my friends?! First is the system!! the next ones or his parents!! How much training/teaching did he get from his parents??? Why does the system prevent the parents from raising their children the way that they are supposed to be raised??”