Trinidad grandmother dies after being blamed for infant’s drowning

Trinidad and Tobago: Deera Seepersad, the 52-year-old grandmother of a 10-month-old baby who drowned in a swimming pool last year, died by suicide on January 5.

Police said Seepersad had been suffering emotionally after being blamed by relatives and members of the local community for the drowning death of her 10-month-old granddaughter, Alia Amalia Ramjit. The drowning incident occurred on December 31.

I drink poison. Ah fed up with people blaming me for Alia’s death, and it wasn’t me,” she reportedly told relatives, police said.

After some time when another granddaughter went to check on her, she discovered that her granny was lying on the floor. She immediately called her father and other family members, after she sensed that something was wrong.

The family immediately contacted the Emergency Health Services (EHS), which transported the victim to the San Fernando General Hospital, where the staff immediately checked her pulse and shifted her to the emergency room where she remained stable.

However, on Monday, January 5 early morning her condition suddenly deteriorated and was pronounced dead by the hospital authorities.

Since then the officers began their investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident to detect any foul play or suspicion in her death.