Trinidad: Ex-wife of deceased gang leader arrested with AR-15 rifle in penal operation

According to police reports, the officials conducted an operation based on intelligence in penal where they arrested the ex-wife of the deceased gang leader of Port of Spain. In addition to the arrest, officers also recovered one AR-15 rifle loaded with twenty-three rounds of 5.56 ammunition from the suspect Roxanne Cudjoe.

The intelligence led operation was conducted by the Southern Division Operations and Enquiries Team, led by the officers including Sgt. Seecharan, Cpl. Huggins, PCs Ramsaroop, Adams, and Laloo.

Additionally, Snr. Supt. Simon, Supt. Jaikaran, and ASP Ramsaran coordinated the operation and was spearheaded by Insp. Maharaj and Sgt. Nandlal.

Reportedly the authorities disclosed the identity of the female suspect as Roxanne Cudjoe, resident of 4B Sunset Drive, Debe.

Authorities also stated that they are continuing to investigate the further matter with the officer PC Ramsaroop. Adding more to it, they also stated that they will disclose the further details about the incident and about the suspect when the additional information becomes available.

The community of Trinidad and Tobago is terrified have expressed their concern on the rising incidents of crime in the nation as they took Facebook to express their feelings. One of the users commented “I expect to see a cutlass not this. This is new from The Penal district.” while another posted “Wonder if she has anymore, police should’ve known this, cause this is not new to us we know about the crimes and criminals that they always have backups.”