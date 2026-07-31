Jamaica wins four more medals at Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games

Samantha Hall, Megan Simmonds, Ackelia Smith and Shantae Foreman added four medals to Jamaica’s tally on Thursday, taking the country’s total to eight at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Jamaica: Samantha Hall, Megan Simmonds, Ackelia Smith, and Shantae Foreman added four more medals for Jamaica on Thursday, taking the country’s tally to eight at the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games.

Hall broke the record in the Women’s Discus with a throw of 61.66 meters. She outdid Canada’s Julia Tunks (60.67m) who took silver, while India’s Seema won bronze with 58.65m.

Simmonds got silver in the women’s 100m hurdles after she finished the race in 12.41 seconds. The Bahamas’ Devynne Charlton won the gold in 12.33 seconds, while bronze was taken by Nigeria’s Tobi Amusan in 12.60 seconds. Jamaica’s Kerrica Hill was unable to complete the race.

Jamaica secured two more medals in the women’s triple jump. Ackelia Smith won silver with a personal best jump of 14.04 meters, while Shantae Foreman claimed bronze with 13.96 meters. Dominica’s Thea Lafond won the event with 14.60 meters.

Chris Taylor won the first men’s 200m semifinal in 20.20 seconds, while Jevaughn Powell finished second in the other semi final with a season best time of 20.24 and also qualified for the final. Navasky Anderson secured a place in the men’s 800m final after finishing fourth in his semifinal in 1:45.38.

In the men’s 400m semifinals, Zandrion Barnes qualified for the final by finishing third in 45.38 seconds. Delano Kennedy came in fifth in his semi final in 46.52 seconds and missed the qualification, while Antonio Watson was disqualified for a lane violation.

In weightlifting, Krystal Latoya Campbell placed 10th in the women’s +86kg division with a total of 176kg.

On Wednesday, Tajay Gayle won gold in the men’s long jump with a jump of 8.15 meters, defeating India’s Murali Sreeshankar who took silver with 8.09 metres. Lloydricia Cameron took home the bronze in women’s shot put with a best throw of 17.87 meters.

Jamaica's first field event gold medals were secured by Demario Prince in the men's 110m hurdles with 13.17 seconds and Romaine Beckford in the men's high jump with a clearance of 2.25 meters.