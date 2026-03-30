Trinidad: Man killed, wife and others injured in tragic Munroe Road flyover crash 

The 22-year-old man was driving a black van along the southbound flyover with his 24-year-old wife as a passenger.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man was killed and others were injured in a tragic two-vehicle collision which took place along the Munroe Road Flyover on Sunday, March 29, 2026. The deceased has been identified as Michael King, the driver of a black Kia Cerato, who died on impact due to the injuries he sustained during the crash. The incident has also resulted in Michael King’s wife Farrah Francois being severely injured.

According to initial reports, 22-year-old Kevin Singh was driving a black coloured van along the southbound lane of the flyover while he was accompanied by 24-year-old passenger Arvita Dookhan.

At the same time, King was travelling in the opposite direction located along the northbound land with passenger Severina Farrah Francois of Lopinot Road, Lopinot. Singh’s van crossed two lanes then the median after which he collided with King’s vehicle, killing him at the scene.

It is reported that Francois sustained injuries in the crash and her condition remains unclear as of now. Officials report that emergency responders including fire personnel and a wrecked team were dispatched to the scene to help with rescue operations and the removal of the damaged vehicles.

Dashcam video of the incident showed the vehicle had moments earlier left the fast lane and moved into the slow lane before it appeared that the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to veer west. It narrowly missed vehicles proceeding in the other two lanes, crossed the median, and crashed into a Kia sedan heading north.

Investigations into the tragic incident are still going on to determine the circumstances which led to the collision.

The incident has left a major impact in the community as people are remembering the deceased as a nice and kind person. Locals are also taking to Facebook to express their shock with one of them saying, “The dashcam video makes it clear that the man and woman in the van were bacchanaling one another and that steering wheel was violently pulled which caused it. It seems that the drama started while the van was on the fast lane and proceeded to the slow lane when things quickly went south.”