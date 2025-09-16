Trinidad: Veteran motorcyclist Ronnie Ragoonanan, 50, killed in crash on Southern Main Road
Residents of McBean reported that the collision, which took place around 3:00 p.m. on September 13, occurred when Ragoonanan, riding his bike northward, attempted to overtake a vehicle.
Trinidad and Tobago: A tragic traffic accident has claimed the life of a well known 50-year-old motorcyclist, Ronnie Rakesh Ragoonanan, along the Southern Main Road in Mc Bean, Couva, on Saturday afternoon.
According to residents of Mc Bean, the collision occurred around 3:00 p.m. on September 13, as Ragoonanan was on his bike heading north on the roadway, and he attempted to overtake a vehicle.
But ended up colliding with a car that was heading south at the front right side of a southbound black Nissan Cube near the entrance to Orange Field.
Following the collision, the 50-year-old motorcyclist was thrown off his motorcycle and left unresponsive. Emergency health services soon arrived and took him to the Couva Health Facility where he was pronounced dead around 4:10 p.m.
According to police reports, both vehicles involved in the collision were severely damaged and later removed from the scene by wrecking services. A post-mortem of the 50-year-old has been ordered, as investigations into the crash and his death continue.
Meanwhile tributes have poured in online for the cyclist and coach with Central Spokes Cycling Club and TTgameplan wrote in a statement addressed to dear friends, that it is with deep sadness that they have to share the heartbreaking news on the passing of Ronnie Ragoonanan.
As he was not only a member of our cycling family but also a friend who shared the trails, road, the challenges, and the joy of riding with us.
The statement lastly emphasised for all friends to keep his family and loved ones in their prayers and thoughts in this difficult time. As they will continue on sharing details of any arrangements or ways that citizens can support them.
