Jamaica: One detained after shooting in Clarendon

A man has been detained following an alleged shooting incident in rural Clarendon, Jamaica, where police say a confrontation escalated into violence in the early hours of Saturday.

Jamaica: A 47-year-old man has been charged with several firearm-related offenses following an alleged gun attack in Blackwoods district in northern Clarendon early Saturday morning.

The accused is identified as Jerome Stone, also known as ‘Frass’ and is a labourer from the same community. He has been charged for shooting with intent, possession of a prohibited weapon, unlawful ammunition possession, using a firearm to commit a felony, and unlawful wounding.

According to the police reports, the incident took place at around 4:00 am on May 9, 2026. Investigators said that the complainant was approached by Stone, who initiated a conversation with him.

During the incident, Stone took out a gun and stuck the man in the face a few times. Police said the two men struggled with each other as one tried to attack while the other kept defending himself. After some time, the victim managed to escape and run from the scene.

Explosive sounds were later heard in that area, as the incident was reported to the police shortly after. An investigation was launched into the case. Following up on leads, Stone was arrested and later charged with the offenses. No further details, including the victim’s name or condition is not yet made public.

Locals are calling the suspect a “coward with a gun.” They are urging the authorities to give him stricter punishments. One individual said, “One more eediot who picked a gun when could not communicate himself,” while another stated, “Police needs to do something about the rising gun violence at this points its getting too much.”