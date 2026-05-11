Belize declares state of emergency amid rising crime

Belize City and surrounding areas are under a one-month state of emergency as authorities tackle gang violence and a surge in murders.

Belize: The state of emergency (SoE) has been declared in parts of Belize City and some nearby areas. The Governor General, Dame Froyla Tzalam, signed the emergency proclamation under Statutory Instrument Number Forty Nine of 2026 and implemented on May 8, 2026.

The government has made it clear that the state of emergency will last for one month unless it is revoked before or extended by the National Assembly. This SoE has been declared to deal with the increased criminal activity, gang violence, and recent murders in the country.

The areas included in the State of Emergency include several neighborhoods within the Southside and Northside regions of Belize City. It also includes rural areas within the Belize District like Ladyville, Burrell Boom, Fresh Pond, Buttercup Estates, Bermudian Landing, Lemonal, Isabella Bank, Rancho Dolores, and Double Head Cabbage.

Officials said that security forces will be given greater powers during the emergency. Police and military are expected to carry out more patrols, set-up check points, and in-depth investigations in affected areas. Moreover, people suspected to be involved in criminal activity may also be detained as investigations continue.

In recent weeks, there has been a great increase in violent crime in Belize City. Local media reported several deadly shootings in recent weeks, including attacks which left civilians dead and injured. Authorities believe that many of the incidents are related to gang violence and organized crime.

The Leader of the Opposition, Tracy Taegar-Panton, criticized the government’s use of SoE to stop gang violence as a temporary solution. She described it as a “band aid fix” and said that the government has no control in stopping the crime.

Taegar-Panton further stated, “We are a nation in grieving as we bury our young people. Our streets are being overtaken by gun violence while this administration continues to react instead of lead.”