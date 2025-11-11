Belize police probe violent knife and machete clash in San Lazaro Village

The victim managed to flee the scene and run toward his home, but the suspect, identified as Elmer Pott, reportedly pursued him with a knife until he reached the residence.

Belize: A violent altercation took place on Sunday evening around 8:00 p.m. near the church in San Lazaro Village, Orange Walk, Belize, when a suspect attacked a man with a knife but ended up sustaining facial injuries himself. Authorities have since launched an investigation into the incident.

According to initial reports, the incident took place on November 9, when the victim was returning home from the church and as he was walking home near the gas station, suddenly he was approached by the suspect Elmer Pott, who allegedly held a knife to his neck and started threatening him.

However, the victim managed to flee the scene and run toward his home, but the suspect, identified as Elmer Pott, reportedly pursued him with a knife until he reached the residence.

Upon reaching his residence, the victim went inside and armed himself with a machete and came back outside to confront the suspect. During the confrontation, the victim struck the assailant with a machete, causing a facial injury to the suspect.

After hitting Pott, the victim fled the scene and when the police officials arrived they found the injured Pott who was bleeding heavily. After that they rushed him to the Northern Regional Hospital, where the doctors checked him.

Police officials stated that the suspect remains in serious but stable condition as his uncle is taking care of him.

Along with this the authorities also stated that the officials are investigating the matter and the reason behind the whole incident. They also believed that there must be a possible personal dispute that may have led to the confrontation.

Additionally they reported the incident as violent as well as deadly and with that they also said they are working to locate the young man as part of their ongoing inquiries.