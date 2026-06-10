FRO Fest 2026 set for vibrant return to St. Kitts and Nevis on June 20

The regional festival will bring together entrepreneurs, beauty brands and cultural showcases, offering a platform for small businesses and creatives across the Caribbean.

St. Kitts and Nevis: FRO Fest 2026 will return to St. Kitts and Nevis on Saturday, June 20, with the event promising to bring together culture, beauty, fashion and entrepreneurship for a day long celebration at National Heroes Park.

The regional festival has become a popular event across the Caribbean which attracts hundreds of guests who come to support local businesses, discover new brands, and celebrate the island’s natural beauty.

“On the 20th June 2026, the Heroes Park transforms into THE ULTIMATE BEAUTY PLAYGROUND! From Curl Bar experience to Fruit of the year action to LIVE DEMOS!! Come learn. Come vibe. Come EXPERIENCE. Pull up early! Because the vibe never stops!” stated the organizers of the festival via an official Facebook post.

This year’s theme for FRO Fest is “Sunflower & Curls,” which will set the tone for a dynamic experience, including creative self expression and community spirit.

Both tourists and locals can attend a lively marketplace with vendors from all over the region. Small business owners will display a variety of products like natural hair care items, skincare products, clothing, jewellery, hand made crafts, and wellness products. The event will also provide entrepreneurs with an opportunity to connect with new customers and expand their brands.

Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment, fashion shows, beauty products demonstrations, and interactive activities all day. Local food vendors will serve a wide-range of local Caribbean dishes and refreshments.

Since the launch of FRO Fest in 2018 in Trinidad and Tobago, it has grown to be a multi-island event, with several editions hosted across many Caribbean territories. The festival has also earned a reputation for promoting self love, and cultural pride, while also creating growth opportunities for local businesses.

The 2026 tour has already made successful stops in Antigua and Barbuda and Grenada. Following its stop in St. Kitts and Nevis, the festival is expected to continue its journey in Barbados.