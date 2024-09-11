Saint Lucia Showcase kicks off in London, fostering strategic partnerships

The annual Saint Lucia Showcase hosted by the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority is being held in London from September 6 to 15, 2024. The team will be led by Minister of Tourism Dr Ernest Hilaire who will joined by the UK team, Thaddeus M. Antoine, Chairman, and Dexter Percil, Head of Marketing.



According to the information, the authority hosted an appreciation dinner for trade partners on September 9 with Saint Lucia’s High Commissioner to London, Anthony B Severin, in attendance.



The event provided a valuable opportunity for dialogue on strategic partnerships, the latest tourism trends, and collaborative efforts to enhance the island nation’s profile as a premier travel destination.



As the Showcase moves forward, the delegation is scheduled to hold meetings with airline partners, participate in media engagements, attend consumer events, and take part in a gala dinner which will bring together trade professionals, consumers, investors as well as members of the diaspora.



This year’s Showcase in London is also featuring partners such as Hotel Chocolat, Jade Mountain, Ti Kaye Resort & Spa, Coconut Bay, Serenity, The Landings, Sandals Resorts, Bay Gardens Resorts, Windjammer Landing Villa Beach Resort, BodyHoliday, Stolen Time, Secrets, Zoetry, St. James Travel & Tours, and St. Lucia Distillers.



Not only this, but Saint Lucia's talent will be prominently featured throughout the Showcase, including Chef Elijah Jules of Jade Mountain and music icons Boo Hinkson, Arthur Allain, and Christa Bailey.



The update was shared by Saint Lucia’s Senior Sales Manager for North America, Richard Moss, on his official Facebook account.



While sharing the glimpses he noted, “This week in the United Kingdom is Saint Lucia Showcase, comprising of a variety of business meetings, one-on-one local suplier appointments with wholesaler partners, spirited networking, culinary extravaganzas + social events....ALL geared at transposing HER magic and majesty into Europe for a true taste of the destination.”



Also, Minister Hilaire said that the meetings on September 9 with long-standing partners, British Airways and Virgin Atlantic, confirm the challenges faced in the UK market presently but also the huge potential for the future.



He emphasized that the highlight on Day 1 was the Appreciation Dinner for selected industry executives and Saint Lucian partners.



The Saint Lucia Showcase will continue through September 15, featuring a number of meetings and discussions and building more relations.