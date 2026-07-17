Goûté Domnik: Dominica’s national culinary festival to begin on July 19

Running from July 19 to 26, Goûté Domnik will feature Restaurant Week, a One Pot Competition and specially curated menus celebrating Dominican cuisine, local ingredients and Creole culinary traditions across the island.

Dominica: The Goûté Domnik, Taste of Dominica, island’s national culinary festival is all set to run from July 19 To July 26, 2026. The festival will bring together restaurants, chefs and community cooks across the Nature Island for the week of Kwéyòl food along with farm-to-table ingredients.

The name of the festival itself carries the message. Goûté Domnik is Kwéyòl, Dominica's French-based Creole language, for "taste Dominica." It is a fitting title for a festival built on the same instinct that drives Jounen Kwéyòl, the island's annual Creole heritage celebration that will show the world what makes Dominica's culture distinct through Dominican food.

Discover Dominica, through Facebook has officially announced the launch of the festival along with the Restaurant and their menus with the price lists, from local plates priced below XCD $60 to fine-dining experiences at XCD $200.

The post read, “Goûté Domnik – Taste of Dominica is Dominica's national culinary festival, running from July 19 to 26, 2026. The name is Kwéyòl for "taste Dominica," and that's exactly the invitation: a week celebrating authentic Dominican cuisine, fresh local ingredients, and Creole traditions across the island. It has two main components. Restaurant Week features participating restaurants serving specially curated prix fixe menus at set price tiers, from Eat Local plates priced below XCD $60 to XCD $200 fine-dining experiences. The One Pot Competition showcases traditional Dominican one-pot cooking through a live culinary contest between chefs and community groups.

Goûté Domnik still remains a new addition to Dominica's events calendar as the Discover Dominica Authority launched the first edition in 2024, pairing it with a Food Passport initiative that lets diners collect stamps from participating restaurants for a shot at prizes tied to the World Creole Music Festival. This year’s edition involves more than 19 participating restaurants.

Permanent Secretary Claudius Lestrade says Goûté Domnik will provide opportunities for many in Dominica.

The festival has been generating a wave of enthusiasm among Dominicans as they are eager to see their island's cuisine celebrated in a new way.