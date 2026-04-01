Jamaica’s population set to decline as low birth rate raises concerns

Experts warn that a shrinking workforce and low fertility rate could place growing pressure on Jamaica’s economy and future development.

The population of Jamaica has been declining steadily since 2023. The national statistics reports suggest that the population in Jamaica reached its peak in 2023, when the total population of the country stood at 2.84 million.

The numbers come from the UN Population division which has taken its data from the DataPortal 2026.

Starting in 2023, the population of the country is witnessing a decline. Over 70% of the population of Jamaica consists of employment aged individuals, between the ages of 15 years to 64 years.

Currently, the experts at the United Nations organization are projecting a drop of 13.4% in the population of the country by 2050, bringing the population of the country down to 2.45 Million.

According to the official health statistics of the country, the fertility rate within Jamaica is 1.3 children per woman.

The officials have suggested that this fertility rate is not enough to keep the population of the country stable. This is why the nation is seeing a decline. The administration of the country has stated that the required fertility rate for the stability of the population within the country is approximately 2.1 and Jamaica is not achieving this number.

The experts believe that the nation can not afford to ignore the problem by considering it an issue to be addressed in the future. As per official population records, the population of the country fell by 2500 between the years 2024-25.

To the rest of the world, this number may seem non threatening but for Jamaica, being a small island nation in the Caribbean, with a population of 2.8 Million, this number is significant. The nation has seen a population decline of 0.08% in the last two years.

This means that the population available for productive work is shrinking and industries and employers are looking outwards, seeking an import workforce. The nation is seeing a record low of unemployment in recent years, however, this low unemployment rate may not suggest growth of the economy but a shortage of workforce within the nation.

Development economist Damien King and other experts have suggested that the shrinking of the workforce will lead to an increased pressure on the nation.

Other causes for which can be attributed to the decrease of population include:



The Migration of people to other nations

Decreasing birth rate

Increasing dependency population as the workforce ages into retirement.

These reasons and causes are not crises and can be considered structural, mindset and priority evolutions. The situation needs planning from the administration of Jamaica so as to find a sustainable solution to the problem.