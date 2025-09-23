Dominica: World Creole Music Festival returns with island-wide fringe events from Sept 26
The Fringe events, where culture, music, and community light up every corner of Dominica are set to have events from Creole in the North to Reggae on the Boardwalk.
Written by Kofi Nelson
Published
Updated
Dominica: The highly anticipated pulsating rhythms of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival is back from September 26 to November 4.
The World Creole Music Festival's Fringe events, where culture, music, and community light up every corner of Dominica are set to have events from Creole in the North to Reggae on the Boardwalk. From Bouyon Fêtes to Street Jump Ups across the Nature Island.
The fringe events pulsating with rhythms and endless energy are set to begin from September 26 to November 4. Here is the lineup.
The event will start strong with the Titwi Festival on September 26–28 from 2PM followed by
October 17
NDFD Creole in the Streets
October 17–18
Creole in the North
October 18 | 3PM–10PM
Bwe Dominik
October 19 | 3AM–11AM
Rize N Whine
October 20–23 | 12PM–8PM
Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl Tout Biten Domnik
October 21 | 5PM
Nova Experience Bouyon Fete
October 22 | 5PM–2AM
White Sunset
October 23 | 1PM
Independence Gopwell
October 23 | 9PM
Reggae on the Boardwalk
Independence
October 24 | 6AM–12PM
Prime Breakfast
October 25 | 12PM–7PM
Prime
October 26 | 5AM
Three Monkeys – Kweyol Bord La Mer
October 31 | 6PM to 9PM
Flag Fete – Boat Cruise
November 1 | 12PM
Wato Dominik
November 1 | 12PM
Creole in the East
Rosalie Twin River
November 4 | 6PM–10PM
Community Day of Service
Street Jump Up
For further information and updates on the event, stay tuned with WIC news and visit www.DominicaFestivals.com.
Author Profile
Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.
Latest
- Hurricane Gabrielle rapidly strengthens into Category 4 stor...
-
Dominica: World Creole Music Festival returns with island-wi...
-
Jamaica: Teen dies in suspected drowning at Bikini Beach, Po...
-
Trinidad and Tobago: 69-year-old Morvant man drowns during o...
-
Belize: J'ouvert celebration turns tragic as man dies in roa...