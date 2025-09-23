Dominica: World Creole Music Festival returns with island-wide fringe events from Sept 26

The Fringe events, where culture, music, and community light up every corner of Dominica are set to have events from Creole in the North to Reggae on the Boardwalk.

The World Creole Music Festival's Fringe events, where culture, music, and community light up every corner of Dominica are set to have events from Creole in the North to Reggae on the Boardwalk. From Bouyon Fêtes to Street Jump Ups across the Nature Island.

The fringe events pulsating with rhythms and endless energy are set to begin from September 26 to November 4. Here is the lineup.

The event will start strong with the Titwi Festival on September 26–28 from 2PM followed by

October 17

NDFD Creole in the Streets

October 17–18

Creole in the North

October 18 | 3PM–10PM

Bwe Dominik

October 19 | 3AM–11AM

Rize N Whine

October 20–23 | 12PM–8PM

Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl Tout Biten Domnik

October 21 | 5PM

Nova Experience Bouyon Fete

October 22 | 5PM–2AM

White Sunset

October 23 | 1PM

Independence Gopwell

October 23 | 9PM

Reggae on the Boardwalk

Independence

October 24 | 6AM–12PM

Prime Breakfast

October 25 | 12PM–7PM

Prime

October 26 | 5AM

Three Monkeys – Kweyol Bord La Mer

October 31 | 6PM to 9PM

Flag Fete – Boat Cruise

November 1 | 12PM

Wato Dominik

November 1 | 12PM

Creole in the East

Rosalie Twin River

November 4 | 6PM–10PM

Community Day of Service

Street Jump Up