2025-09-23 09:52:40
Facebook Instagram X Mail

Dominica: World Creole Music Festival returns with island-wide fringe events from Sept 26

The Fringe events, where culture, music, and community light up every corner of Dominica are set to have events from Creole in the North to Reggae on the Boardwalk.

Written by Kofi Nelson

Published

Updated

Dominica: The highly anticipated pulsating rhythms of Dominica’s World Creole Music Festival is back from September 26 to November 4.

The World Creole Music Festival's Fringe events, where culture, music, and community light up every corner of Dominica are set to have events from Creole in the North to Reggae on the Boardwalk. From Bouyon Fêtes to Street Jump Ups  across the Nature Island.

The fringe events pulsating with rhythms and endless energy are set to begin from September 26 to November 4. Here is the lineup.

The event will start strong with the Titwi Festival on September 26–28 from 2PM followed by

October 17

  • NDFD Creole in the Streets

October 17–18

  • Creole in the North

October 18 | 3PM–10PM

  • Bwe Dominik

October 19 | 3AM–11AM

  • Rize N Whine

October 20–23 | 12PM–8PM

  • Ti-Vilaj Kwéyòl Tout Biten Domnik

October 21 | 5PM

  • Nova Experience Bouyon Fete

October 22 | 5PM–2AM

  • White Sunset

October 23 | 1PM

  • Independence Gopwell

October 23 | 9PM

  • Reggae on the Boardwalk

  • Independence

October 24 | 6AM–12PM

  • Prime Breakfast

October 25 | 12PM–7PM

  • Prime

October 26 | 5AM

  • Three Monkeys – Kweyol Bord La Mer

October 31 | 6PM to 9PM

  • Flag Fete – Boat Cruise

November 1 | 12PM

  • Wato Dominik

November 1 | 12PM

  • Creole in the East

  • Rosalie Twin River

November 4 | 6PM–10PM

  • Community Day of Service

  • Street Jump Up

For further information and updates on the event,  stay tuned with WIC news and visit www.DominicaFestivals.com.

Author Profile

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Kofi Nelson

Kofi Nelson covers a wide range of local sectors including tourism, sports, weather and opinionated features. His reporting brings context and commentary to everyday issues, while his opinion pieces aim to engage readers in thoughtful discussion about developments shaping Caribbean life.

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

'WE HAVE LOST ALL': Category five Maria batters Dominica as other islands...

2025-09-23 07:27:09

Uncategorised

Dominica to receive £5 million of aid from the UK

2025-09-23 07:27:09

Uncategorised

Dominica calls on USA to reconsider Paris Agreement withdrawal

2025-09-23 07:27:09

Ingrid Persuad- Trinidad and Tobago-born award-winning writer
Uncategorised

Two writers from Trinidad and Tobago nominated for Costa Book Awards 2020

2025-09-23 07:27:09

Dominica: DLP's Vince Henderson get landslide victory in Grand Bay by-elections
Uncategorised

Dominica: DLP's Vince Henderson get landslide victory in Grand Bay by-ele...

2025-09-23 07:27:09

Prime Minister of the Commonwealth of Dominica, Roosevelt Skerrit
Uncategorised

It is possible to get back to thriving tourism industry in 2021: PM Roose...

2025-09-23 07:27:09

Uncategorised

Dominica: PM Roosevelt Skerrit announces new projects for Roseau Valley

2025-09-23 07:27:09

Dominica: UWP faces criticism for eyeing to halt construction of international airport
Uncategorised

Dominica: UWP faces criticism for eyeing to halt construction of internat...

2025-09-23 07:27:09