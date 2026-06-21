Antigua: Teen’s body recovered at Devil’s Bridge; investigation underway

Search teams from police and the Coast Guard suspended operations overnight due to rough conditions before resuming early Sunday, when the woman’s body was recovered from the water.

Antigua and Barbuda: Police are investigating the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was recovered on Sunday morning from the waters of Devil’s Bridge.

According to the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the teen jumped in the water late Saturday night. Emergency responders, who were alerted about the incident, launched an investigation involving police officers and members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard.

“Preliminary reports indicate that the young woman allegedly jumped from Devil’s Bridge into the sea sometime late Saturday night. Following the report, police officers, along with members of the Antigua and Barbuda Defence Force Coast Guard, responded and conducted an extensive search operation on both land and sea,” said the police authority.

Teams searched through land and sea, but the operations were suspended after some time due to difficult conditions. The search resumed early Sunday, with the woman’s body located some time later by the Coast Guard personnel and was brought to the shore.

Investigators remained at the scene as they gathered more information and determined the circumstances surrounding the incident.

In a press statement, the Police Administration offered their sympathies to the victim’s family and loved ones. Authorities also asked the public to respect the families’ privacy as the investigation is still going on.

Locals have also turned to social media to express their condolences for the victim’s family, friends, and relatives. One individual said, “Condolences to her family.we need to start showing and love each other unconditionally as God says . Stop been afraid to tell people you love then. Think Christ like.”

Another person questioned, “This is so sad, my condolences to the families and friends. But I am also confused as to how one knows she allegedly jump over the bridge. Did she left a suicide note, I may have missed some of the news but something not adding up.”