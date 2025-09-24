Bahamas: Deacon sentenced to 20 years for assaulting 10-year-old girl

Justice Fitzpatrick sentenced the deacon after a jury found him guilty of repeatedly sexually assaulting the girl.

Bahamas: Justice has caught up to a 59-year-old deacon, whose identity has been concealed and convicted of sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl. He has been sentenced for 20-years in jail after being found guilty of molesting a 10-year-old girl, two years ago.

The 20-year-prison sentence ruling was handed down on Tuesday, by Justice Dale Fitzpatrick, Bahamas High Court judge. The judgement was passed on the basis of the court hearing that took place in January and February 2023 after the complaint was registered by the victim’s councilor.

It has been revealed that the then 56-year-old raped the child on three separate occasions at his home in his bedroom. His wife was also present in the house, but was in another room as she had limited mobility due to a stroke.

The deacon was convicted on two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse with a defendant on May 9, as the child victim had reportedly been living with the offender and his wife, who is her maternal aunt after her mother passed away.

During the time of the ruling the 59-year-old deacon reportedly displayed no emotion or remorse for his actions, even after a nine-member jury passed a unanimous verdict stating that he was guilty of the offences on the 10-year-old.

The 59-year-old man’s identity remains disclosed to protect the child’s identity.

Judge condemns breach of trust

Following the ruling, Judge Justice Fitzpatrick, noted that such sexual offenses against children have become a problem in the community as the crime is frequently repeated.

Defence lawyer Dorsey McPhee, trying to land the deacon a less strict sentence, called for a non-custodial sentence, telling the court that his client was the caretaker for his wife and his mother, who is going blind.

She further referred to his role as a deacon in the church which could serve as a mentor for young people.

Claims that Justice Fitzpatrick critically rejected stating that it is commendable that he embraced the teaching of the Bible but even Jesus cherished children, recognizing their innocence, trust and bringing no harm on them.

Something that the deacon did, on an extremely vulnerable victim who looked unto the 56-year-old as a father figure for security and protection but instead, he preyed on the 10-year-old girl and breached the trust through anal penetration.

Details of the sentence

The sentence is set to take effect from the date of conviction, and the man will receive credit for the two months he spent on remand before he was granted bail.

The prosecution had sought a 15 to 30 year jail sentence.