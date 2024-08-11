St Kitts and Nevis to host 1st ever Creative Power Arts Convention, know details

This first of its kind event being overlooked by the Department of Creative Economy is an opportunity which people should not miss.

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host the first ever Creative Power Arts Convention from August 31 to September 7, 2024.



According to the information by the Minister of Creative Economy, Samal Duggins, the event will feature 27 incredible facilitators covering a vast array of artistic fields and exciting fringe events, boasting something for everyone.





“If you haven’t registered yet, now’s the time! Select a pass that suits your category and dive into an experience that you can only enjoy first-hand,” added the Minister.



He further remarked that people should not wait and register today and be part of something extraordinary. The Minister also shared the registration link https://cpac24.creatives.kn/ through which interested individuals can book their spots.



Not only this, but Samal Duggins also unveiled the calendar of fringe events for the Creative Power Arts Convention. The 8 day event will kick off with an exciting opening ceremony and cocktail on August 31 which will be followed by several other events till September 7, 2024.

The complete calendar of fringe events for the Creative Power Arts Convention is as follows:



Saturday, August 31

Opening Ceremony and Cocktail at St Kitts Marriott Resort – 4 pm to 7 30 pm

Hush: The Silent Saga at Splash Royal St Kitts – 9 pm to 2 am



Sunday, September 1

Sugar Showdown and Claws Competition at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 2 pm to 6 pm



Monday, September 2

The Install – Arts Exhibition at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 7 pm to 10 pm



Tuesday, September 3

The Den – Round 1 at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 7 pm to 10 pm



Wednesday, September 4

Meet and Greet and Happy Hour at Splash Royal St Kitts – 3 pm to 7 30 pm



Thursday, September 5

Spotlight SKN: Talent Competition at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 7 pm onwards



Friday, September 6

Career Expo and Tradeshow at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 10 am to 8 pm



Saturday, September 7

Reawakening: The World of Art Creative Arts Gala and Awards Show at St Kitts Marriott Resort – 6 pm onwards



This unique event featuring something for people having interest in the creative field will be perfect to boost collaborations and build new relations while learning several new things in St Kitts and Nevis.