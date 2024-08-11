Monday, 12th August 2024
Facebook Instagram X Mail

St Kitts and Nevis to host 1st ever Creative Power Arts Convention, know details

This first of its kind event being overlooked by the Department of Creative Economy is an opportunity which people should not miss.

Sunday, 11th August 2024

St Kitts and Nevis is all set to host the first ever Creative Power Arts Convention from August 31 to September 7, 2024.

This first of its kind event being overlooked by the Department of Creative Economy is an opportunity which people should not miss.

According to the information by the Minister of Creative Economy, Samal Duggins, the event will feature 27 incredible facilitators covering a vast array of artistic fields and exciting fringe events, boasting something for everyone. 

“If you haven’t registered yet, now’s the time! Select a pass that suits your category and dive into an experience that you can only enjoy first-hand,” added the Minister. 


He further remarked that people should not wait and register today and be part of something extraordinary. The Minister also shared the registration link https://cpac24.creatives.kn/ through which interested individuals can book their spots.

Not only this, but Samal Duggins also unveiled the calendar of fringe events for the Creative Power Arts Convention. The 8 day event will kick off with an exciting opening ceremony and cocktail on August 31 which will be followed by several other events till September 7, 2024. 

The complete calendar of fringe events for the Creative Power Arts Convention is as follows:


Saturday, August 31
Opening Ceremony and Cocktail at St Kitts Marriott Resort – 4 pm to 7 30 pm
Hush: The Silent Saga at Splash Royal St Kitts – 9 pm to 2 am

Sunday, September 1
Sugar Showdown and Claws Competition at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 2 pm to 6 pm

Monday, September 2
The Install – Arts Exhibition at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 7 pm to 10 pm

Tuesday, September 3
The Den – Round 1 at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 7 pm to 10 pm

Wednesday, September 4
Meet and Greet and Happy Hour at Splash Royal St Kitts – 3 pm to 7 30 pm

Thursday, September 5
Spotlight SKN: Talent Competition at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 7 pm onwards

Friday, September 6
Career Expo and Tradeshow at Royal St Kitts Ballroom – 10 am to 8 pm

Saturday, September 7
Reawakening: The World of Art Creative Arts Gala and Awards Show at St Kitts Marriott Resort – 6 pm onwards

This unique event featuring something for people having interest in the creative field will be perfect to boost collaborations and build new relations while learning several new things in St Kitts and Nevis.

Monica Walker

Share:

Facebook X Pinterest Whatsapp

Latest

Related Articles

Uncategorised

UPDATE: Man charged with Trois Piton murder

Sunday, 11th August 2024

Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis election on June 5

Sunday, 11th August 2024

St Kitts and Nevis: Govt to launch its own 24 hour channel named MoENT TV in July
Uncategorised

St Kitts and Nevis: Govt to launch its own 24 hour channel named MoENT TV...

Sunday, 11th August 2024

Deputy Prime Minister Geoffrey Hanley and Terrance Drew Jr (son of Prime Minister Terrance Drew) joined Diwali Ball 2023 in St Kitts and Nevis
Uncategorised

In Pictures: Indian community in St Kitts and Nevis celebrates Diwali

Sunday, 11th August 2024

Commonwealth Youth Games: Saint Lucian Denzel Phillips wins bronze in men's shot put finals
Uncategorised

Commonwealth Youth Games: Saint Lucian Denzel Phillips wins bronze in men...

Sunday, 11th August 2024

Recently discovered water source in Cayon to produce 700M gallons per day - PM Terrance Drew
Uncategorised

Recently discovered water source in Cayon to produce 700M gallons per day...

Sunday, 11th August 2024

Dominica: DHTA invites tourists to Citrus Creek Plantation &amp; Harmony Villa, offers romantic escape (PC - Facebook account of Dominica Hotel &amp; Tourism Association)
Uncategorised

Dominica: DHTA invites tourists to Citrus Creek Plantation & Harmony Vill...

Sunday, 11th August 2024

Air Canada increases services to St Maarten for peak winter season
Uncategorised

Air Canada increases services to St Maarten for peak winter season

Sunday, 11th August 2024