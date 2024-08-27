Kim Collins’ Gold victory at IAAF World Championship recalled in St Kitts after 21 years

His achievement was celebrated across the island nation on Sunday with great events as the citizens remembered his legacy.

St Kitts and Nevis: Kim Collins have been recalled across St Kitts and Nevis on August 25, 2024, for becoming the first-ever athlete from Caribbean to win Gold in the IAAF World Championship in 2003.

His achievement was celebrated across the island nation on Sunday with great events as the citizens remembered his legacy. Prime Minister Dr Terrance Drew expressed delight and stated that this was great day as St Kitts and Nevis turned out to be the country of the World Champion.

PM Drew lauded his commitment and called him a symbol of pride and honour for St Kitts and Nevis. Kim Collins won the Gold in the 100 meters at the World Championship and etched his name in the history by becoming the first Kittitian to secure the achievement.

He noted that this was a great achievement and today is the time to recognize the legacy built by Collins. He added,” We celebrate and recognize Kim Collins and the incredible legacy he built for St. Kitts and Nevis, and indeed the entire Caribbean region, when on this day in 2003, he cemented his place in history by becoming the IAAF World Champion in the 100 metres.”

He further added that Kim Collins’ journey is a great example of dedication, perseverance and the relentless excellence. He had also created a national record of 9.93 second and become the first athlete to break the 10-second barrier.

Notably, 21 years ago, on August 25th, 2003, Kim Collins captured GOLD in the 100m at the IAAF World Championships in Paris; the first athlete from the Caribbean to earn this prestigious title.

Collins still holds the national record of 9.93 in the men's 100m. Kim Collins has the distinction of being the first 40-year-old to go sub-10 seconds in the 100m.

Prime Minister Drew added,” His victory, earned through hard work and dedication, remains a source of immense pride for St Kitts and Nevis, and serves as a shining example for other athletes.”