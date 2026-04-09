2026-04-09 09:30:43
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Bahamas: Husband arrested for murder of missing American woman near Elbow Cay

He was arrested after his wife went missing near Elbow Cay on April 4, as authorities focus on a murder investigation.

Written by Sasha Baptiste

Published

Updated

Bahamas: The husband of the woman, who went missing near Elbow Cay on April 4, has been arrested by the police for the murder of the woman. It was confirmed by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Advardo Dames on Wednesday, April 8.

According to ACP, they arrested Brian Hooker after completing their investigation into Hooker’s disappearance, while they were traveling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay in an 8-foot dinghy.

Moreover, a US reporter said that when he approached Brian and asked him about his wife, he looked

The authorities are continuing their search efforts to find the woman, as investigations have been relaunched with a main focus on the murder viewpoint. They are questioning the husband for more information, as he is being kept in police custody.

Locals are questioning police investigation and rising concern whether social media played any influence in this decision. “It sounded funny from the start! Glad he admitted it, if that's true," said Harriet McDonell, while Zoe Cartwright stated, “Social media has to much influence on decision being made too swiftly! Thats why these matters don't stand up in court at all ! If he didn't admit to it ! It can never be proven and he will be acquitted.”

The incident took place on April 4, at around 7:30 pm, when the woman fell overboard with boat keys. She was carried forward by the strong watercurrents until she was out of her husband’s sight.

According to the victim’s husband, he tried to save her until she was completely out of sight. He then paddled to the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard early Sunday morning and reported a missing person’s case to the police.

An investigation into the case was immediately launched, as rescue operations are being conducted by the local police, the Royal Bahamas Defence Force, and the Hope Town Fire & Rescue Service.

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Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

Sasha Baptiste

Sasha Baptiste reports on local Caribbean news with a strong focus on crime, justice, community issues, and entertainment. With a background in sociology and journalism, she brings a grounded, people-centered perspective to her reporting, shedding light on the challenges and resilience within Caribbean societies.

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