American woman missing at Bahamian Sea after falling overboard near Elbow Cay

Her husband said strong currents carried her away after the vessel lost power, forcing him to paddle to shore and alert others to the incident.

Bahamas: An American woman is reportedly missing at sea after falling overboard while travelling from Hope Town to Elbow Cay with her husband, said the police. According to preliminary investigations, the couple departed Hope Town around 7:30 pm on Saturday aboard a small dinghy when the woman fell overboard with the boat keys.

Her husband reported that the fall caused the small vessel to lose power and strong currents carried her away. He said that he then had to paddle the vessel to shore and arrived at the Marsh Harbour Boat Yard around 4 am on Sunday where he informed an individual about the tragic incident.

The person immediately called the police who arrived at the site and talked to the husband. Since then, police along with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force and Hope Town Fire & Rescue, have launched a search of the surrounding waters.

Since the news of the incident has made rounds on social media, locals are questioning the circumstances which led to American woman missing at sea. One of them said, “I wasn't there but if the dinghy lost power as she fell overboard wouldn't the current carry the woman and the dinghy in the same direction?” Another reported, “Current news here as I am in Hope Town on a Catamaran is that their sailboat SV Soulmate was anchored out in Aunt Pat’s Bay when they went out for dinner. Saw the courageous Hope Town Volunteer Fire & Rescue out there searching all day today on their Easter Sunday. Plus a Coast Guard plane circling around searching. Hope they find her!”

This is a developing news. Stay tuned with WIC News for more information on the incident as it becomes available.