Antigua and Barbuda police seize firearms and cash in joint operations

Several individuals were arrested during coordinated raids, with illegal guns, ammunition and large sums of cash recovered.

Antigua and Barbuda: A series of joint operations conducted on Tuesday, February 3, across the island resulted in the arrests of individuals and discovery of illegal firearms, ammunition and significant amounts of cash. Law enforcement confirmed the seizures of weapons.

According to police reports, the officers from the Criminal Investigations Department Task Force and Gang and Guns Suppression Unit (GAGSU) worked together and conducted this joint operation. Before the operation the officers attached to these authorities executed several search, arrest and seizure warrants to combat criminal activity and recover illegal weapons.

As soon as the operation started, a number of individuals from different areas were arrested and taken into custody for having the illegal possession of firearms and ammunition while some were taken on the suspicion of housebreaking and larceny.

During the operation, the offices also recovered a .25-calibre pistol along with a magazine containing six matching rounds of ammunition. Additionally, they also seized large quantities of Eastern Caribbean and Canadian currency which are illegal to have in a large amount.

Following the discovery, all the seized items and arrested persons were transported to the police station for further investigation, while the investigation continues all the arrested suspects will remain in police custody.

In a statement made by the Royal Police Force of Antigua and Barbuda, the officers emphasised their commitment and enthusiasm on combating crimes or illegal activities within the country.

The officers also urged the people of the community to take initiative and work alongside the police officials and law enforcement to remove all the gangs, criminals, criminal activities from the nation while asking them to report any suspicious or criminal activities to the Criminal Investigations Department at 462-3913.

Informants can also report through Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or by visiting their nearest police station. The identity of the informants will not be disclosed publicly.