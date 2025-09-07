Guyana: Derryck ‘Rastaman’ Favourite sentenced to life for murder of Peter Gonsalves in 2020

On December 7, 2020, around 9:00 PM, the victim and his co-worker were at a bar on Garnett Street when two armed men suddenly opened fire.

Guyana: The Justice Simone Morris of the High Court in Demerara sentenced Derryck Favourite, also known as “Rastaman” for life imprisonment on Thursday, with the possibility of parole after serving 25 years. The accused was found guilty for the murder of a 60-year-old Peter Gonsalves during the robbery in December 2020.

According to the police officials who investigated, the victim and his co-worker were at the bar together around 21:00hrs December 7, 2020 on Garnett Street when suddenly 2 armed men opened fire at the bar. They also stated that during that process the Victim Gonsalves was shot multiple times while his co-worker fled the scene without any injuries.

The police also revealed, both the accused then left the scene on Peter’s XR motorcycle, CJ600, later which was found in the possession of the co-accused of the Favourite, named Daniel Parris, also known as Black Boy’. further the officials stated that they found the CCTV footage of the bar which helped them to identify the co accused and also helped them to arrest him.

The arrest of the other accused is unclear but during the in depth investigation they found Favourite also, and both were committed to stand trial.

Further the authorities claimed that the co accused Parris was convicted for the murder of the victim and was sentenced in June to life imprisonment with the eligibility of parole after 21 years. Along with that, the accused, Favourite, was also charged with the murder of the victim in February 2021.

According to the police officials, the charges under which both the accused were held guilty includes the murder of the victim in the course of a robbery while being armed.

It is being said that the prosecutor Padma Dubraj and Prosecutor Taneisha Saygon, submitted and pointed several aggravated forms of the incident and urged the justice Simone Morris to impose a strict penalty on the accused Favourite in the recent hearing which was held on Thursday.

The locals are very extremely happy with the judgement of Justice Morris who sentenced a life imprisonment on Favourite. The netizens’ reactions have made it evident that they are happy as they are mentioning that at least there are few judges who punish the accused according to their crime.