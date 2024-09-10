Thea Lafond gets delighted seeing her portrait made by Dominican artist Jeane Bell

After receiving the portrait, Thea Lafond remained surprised and stunned as she was expecting to be honoured with great enthusiasm and love.

Roseau, Dominica: A local and renowned artist Jenae Bell presented a painting to Olympic Gold Medalist Thea Lafond during her tour to Dominica. The art piece featured the portrait of a 30-year-old athlete in her sporting uniform on the track of the triple jump.

After receiving the portrait, Thea Lafond remained surprised and stunned as she was expecting to be honoured with great enthusiasm and love. The reaction of the athlete while seeing the painting went viral on social media as she started screaming with the great effort of the artist.

Thea Lafond expressed her gratitude and added that this is a great and happy moment of her life. The painting featured unique colours with yellow-coloured stars in which Thea Lafond was placed jumping on the track of the Olympics.

The portrait created by artist showcased the significance of Thea Lafond’s victory at Paris Olympics 2024 for Dominica- a small island nation. The painting spoke about the determination, grit and willpower showcased by Lafond on the field of Triple Jump as she won the first-ever medal of the country in the Olympics.

The history was created last month on the stage of the Olympics as she became the first-ever athlete of Dominica to win the gold medal, and the artist efficiently brushed the making of the history in her painting.

Artist Bell presented the painting to Thea Lafond during Dominica Amateur Athletic Association Kid’s Athletics Festival which was held last week. The festival was held on August 30, 2024, at Windsor Park Sports Stadium, featuring engaging activities and events for the kids in the sports industry.

The festival was attended by Thea Lafond as part of her activities for her tour to Dominica following her Olympic victory. She arrived in Dominica in August 2024 and received grand welcome in the form of motorcade rally and music concert.

Gold Medalist interacted with kids and spent time with them while encouraging them for the sports and track and field. She expressed pleasure and extended gratitude to the artist for glorifying her achievement.

Dominica honoured its athlete with special recognition and great awards including $400,000 and the national award. It was also outlined that a special facility will be constructed which will also be named “Thea Lafond Track and Field Complex”.

Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit also met with Thea Lafond and greeted her with a proper welcome at his office. He also called her right after she secured the gold medal for Dominica and stood at the podium at Paris 2024.

Notably, Thea Lafond has been facing foot injury during her game event at the Olympics as she walked with the crutches in Dominica.