Deadly weekend shootings rock Trinidad, leaving 2 dead and 7 injured

Trinidad and Tobago: A violent weekend in Trinidad has resulted in two fatalities and seven injuries following a series of shooting incidents across Valencia, Sangre Grande, and Matura. Following the incidents, Christopher Paponette, the Senior Superintendent who leads the Eastern Division, released a public statement reassuring the citizens that they have nothing to fear as the Division is fully in control.

He said that his team has launched a unified, intelligence-led response to combat the recent outbreaks of violence in the country.

The incidents began on Friday, July 4, when a 20-year-old Jeremiah Lord was gunned down as gang traded bullets. The confrontation allegedly took place at Thomas Trace Matura where his body and a second man’s body were discovered. The second man is currently receiving treatment at the hospital and the Eastern Division along with homicide officers have been tasked with handling the case.

The second shooting took place on Saturday, July 5, near Katwaroo Trace, Sangre Grande. Reportedly, it was an allegedly planned attack where four people including one female suffered from gunshot wounds when unknown assailants opened fire on a vehicle.

The third fatal shooting incident took place in Valencia on Sunday, July 6th around 7:00 p.m, involving a 39-year-old by the name of Kelvin Paul or otherwise known as Balo in a targeted gun attack at KP Lands, Valencia.

Two other men sustained gun injuries and are currently hospitalized. The Eastern Division and Homicide Bureau Region II officers have been assigned to the investigation of the fatal shooting that led to murder which police believe may have also been planned but the motive of the shooting still remains unclear.

The Senior Superintendent Christopher Paponette, made it clear that these crimes do not represent the failure of the law enforcement but the growing complexity of criminal activity, especially where gangs are involved dealing with revenge attacks and illegal firearms.

He further highlighted the reduction of crimes across the division in the first half of 2025, noting an 18% drop in violent crimes compared to 2024 around the same time. 8% decline in Serious Reported Crimes (SRCs). 53% detection rate, up from 44% in 2024 and a staggering 83% increase in the seizing of firearms, compared to around the same time last year.

He pointed out that the improvements made thus far are due to the adoption of intelligence- based policing done by the Division, active community participation, and a range of tactical measures aligned with the TTPS’s 2025–2027 Strategic Operational Plan.

They have further adapted proactive strategies in Valencia, Sangre Grande, and Matura, including having a 24/7 grid patrol, stop-and-search operations, joint mobile and roving patrols as well as increased presence at bars, hotspots and public gatherings.