Suriname unanimously elects first Female President Dr Jennifer Simons

Suriname: The National Assembly of Suriname made history on July 6 by electing its first female president Dr. Jennifer Geerlings‑Simons, while the country is on the cusp of a predicted oil boom. The doctor and former parliamentary speaker was unanimously selected by the parliamentarians, securing two-thirds of the majority of the votes.

During the May 25 parliamentary election, Simon running for the National Democratic Party secured 18 seats. Surpassing the current president, President Chan Santokhi's Progressive Reform Party which won only 17 seats while the remaining 16 seats were won by the other small parties.

As per the rules, to become Suriname’s president, the candidate must secure two-thirds of the majority. Usually after the general elections the president is elected by the votes of the Members of the National Assembly.

The 71-year-old elected president, Simons pledged to continue to serve the country as the lawmakers approved her presidential appointment with a round of applause, noting that she will use all her insights, knowledge and strength to make the nation’s wealth available to all the nationals in the country.

She specifically pointed out that she will pay special attention to the youth and those who have not yet had the best opportunities as she is aware of the responsibilities that are now placed on her shoulders. And the compounded responsibility as she is the first female president of the country. She finished her address by adding that she does not need many words, gave her thanks and said they will get work done.

Incumbent President Chan Santokhi, the former president of Suriname who stood for a reelection, congratulated Simons on her election and told the lawmakers that he takes full responsibility in his shortcomings and hopes to be remembered for his commitment to the country as he continues to serve his country as a member of the parliament.

The outgoing President Santokhi, 66, seeking reelection was criticised over the lack of protection for the vulnerable and poorer sectors in the society.

The South American country, Suriname is set to hold Simon's inauguration on July 16, marking a beginning of a new chapter for the country’s political landscape, as the country braces to set up its first off-shore oil production in 2028.