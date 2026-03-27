Trinidad and Tobago: 11 arrested in connection to kidnapping of businesswoman Tara Poliah

The suspects were captured following a high-speed chase at sea after kidnapping the 73-year-old woman, who was later rescued by the Coast Guard.

Trinidad and Tobago: A total of 11 individuals were detained by the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) and police on Thursday, March 26, 2026 in connection to a kidnapping of a Tara Poliah, 73-year old businesswoman. Out of which eight suspects, including six Venezuelan nations and two from Trinidad and Tobago were caught on a vessel by the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard after hours long search operation.

During the operation two suspects tried to evade the guards and jumped the boat and were caught following a high speed chase at sea and rescued by a local fisherman. Both of them were later handed to the police for further investigation.

An incredible rescue at sea: 73-year-old businesswoman Tara Poliah is safe after being abducted in San Juan. The Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard’s swift action saved her from captors trying to take her to Venezuela. #wicnews #TaraPoliah #CoastGuardRescue #BreakingNews… pic.twitter.com/FikVqg1bZ3 — WIC News (@WIC_News) March 27, 2026

The kidnapping happened outside the victim’s house on Don Miguel Road in San Juan around 7:12 pm. A group of men kidnapped her and forced her in a wagon that was later put on a boat. Police located the boat using radar and saw that it was heading towards Venezuela.

According to the investigations, the Coast Guard had intercepted a suspicious vessel late on Wednesday night. He found that the vessel was involved in the kidnapping of Tara Poliah. As the vessel made an attempt to escape, the Coast Guard observed that 2 men jumped into the dark water.

The Coast Guard went after them and stopped the vessel at around 11:59 pm, about one nautical mile north-northwest of Corozal.

The officers focused on saving the woman. They found her on the boat and took her to shore for emergency medical treatment. The Coastal Guard could not locate the men who jumped into the sea because of the darkness of the night. A passing fisherman spotted the suspects and brought them out of the water early Thursday morning.

Police have made eleven (11) arrests in connection to the kidnapping case. They had been watching the CCTV footage, which showed the suspects luring the woman outside her home before they took her with them. She tried to fight them while also screaming for help. The men forced her to get in the car with them. One of the suspects is a tenant living on her property.

The investigation is still ongoing. Police are investigating the suspects for more information, which includes the reason behind the woman’s kidnapping.