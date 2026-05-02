Trinidad: Man found dead at former Petrotrin compound in suspected electrocution

Police believe he may have been electrocuted while attempting to steal copper from the compound, where his body was discovered inside a generator enclosure by a worker.

Trinidad and Tobago: A man, identified as Kevin Taylor, was found dead on the eastern side of the former Petrotrin Pointe-à-Pierre compound on Tuesday, April 28, 2026.

A worker found the body lying face-up inside a generator enclosure near the tennis court on the compound at around 12:30 pm. He was unable to identify the victim, as he had no form of identification on him.

Police said that Taylor did not have permission to enter the compound at the time of the incident. They believe that he may have been electrocuted while attempting to steal copper from the facility. The body was sent for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

Similar cases have been reported at the compound in the past. A 14-year-old boy, Michael Sooknanan, was found dead hanging from an electricity pole five years ago. The authorities said during that incident that he may have been attempting to steal copper before he died.

In another incident, 28-year-old Kerry Lewis died of an electric shock as he attempted to illegally run power from a pumping jack that was connected to the national grid to his home in 2016.

The company has not issued an official statement and has not responded to media requests for comment. Investigations are ongoing.

Locals have taken to social media and are sharing mixed reactions following the incident. One of them said, “It a tragic situation. No family need to go through a loss like this,” while another stated, “I have no sympathy for those who lost their lives while engaging in criminal activity.”