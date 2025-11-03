Double Murder Rocks Santa Cruz: Two men shot dead in late-night attack

Police said officers on mobile patrol in San Juan were alerted by the Command Centre to a loud explosion in the area around 8:25 p.m.

Trinidad and Tobago: A double homicide was reported in Sun Valley Extension, La Canoa Road, Lower Santa Cruz, on late Saturday evening, November 1 where two men were gunned down. The victims have been identified as 31-year-old Angelo Le ANdre, and Jeremiah Britto.

According to police reports, first responders received a report from the Command Centre regarding a loud explosion in the area around 8:25 p.m. At the time, the officers were on the mobile patrol near the scene of the crime in the San Juan district.

Upon arrival, officers noticed that the victim Angelo Le Andre was lying motionless on the roadway, bearing multiple gunshot wounds. Officers also noticed that he was dressed in a blue ¾ pants, with a black belt, burgundy jockey shorts, and was barefoot.

Officers later found out that there were two victims who had been shot after which the other victim Jeremiah Britto was transported to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex.

He was taken to the medical facility in a gold Nissan Almera. However the swift action by the female to save Britto’s life proved to be futile as he was pronounced dead by the medical staff shortly after the arrival at 8:50 p.m.

Authorities claimed that the District Medical Officer was summoned at the scene of crime and upon arrival he officially pronounced Le Andre dead. Additionally, he also ordered the body of the victim to be moved to the Forensic Science Centre for a post-mortem examination.

The scene was processed by the investigators to find evidence of the homicides. During the search they retrieved eighteen 9mm Luger CBC spent shell cases and two projectiles.

Further investigation revealed that at the time of the incident, Le Andre was washing the gold Nissan Almera around 8:20 p.m., Meanwhile, his companion Britto, was standing next to him. Suddenly several men who were armed with firearms approached them and seconds later opened a fire striking both him and Britto.

In an attempt to save his own life, Le Andre tried to flee east along the roadway but he was pursued by the assailants who fatally shot him. After killing him, the assailants then escaped on foot.

The officials stated that the bodies of both the victims were removed by undertakers from Ideal Funeral Home. Along with this they also revealed the the victims were identified as 31-year-old Angelo Le Andre, a labourer of Sun Valley Extension, and Jeremiah Britto of La Canoa Road.

The authorities also stated that they are continuing their investigation into the matter and also appealed to the public with information on the killings to come forward and help them to provide justice to both the victims by arresting their murderers.