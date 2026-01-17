Trinidad: Autopsy confirms Barrackpore man was beaten to death, not killed by fall from tree

Autopsy reports reveal a Lower Barrackpore resident died from multiple broken ribs and head trauma, contradicting initial claims about the cause of death.

Trinidad and Tobago: A post-mortem examination conducted on January 14, 2026, revealed an exact reason behind the death of a 63-year-old Barrackpore man, identified as Ramesh Lalbeharry. Reports revealed that the victim did not die from a fall from a coconut tree as initially claimed by family members.

The autopsy reports contradict the initial reason behind the death of a resident of Hassanali Trace South, Lower Barrackpore and confirmed that he died from multiple broken ribs and head trauma which was consistent with a severe beating.

According to a police report, the family of the deceased claimed that the incident took place on December 31, 2025, around 3:00 p.m. when the victim was drinking alcohol with his wife, son and a few other relatives.

Suddenly a heated argument broke out between the father (victim) and son identified as Brandon Lalbeharry, also known as Tony, a 41-year-old labourer, following which the victim went outside.

When relatives noticed that he didn't come for a long time, they went to look for him and discovered that he was lying injured beneath the coconut tree which he fell from, but still the family did not take him to the hospital that day.

Despite his worsening condition, the family of Lalbeharry did not take care of him, however on Saturday, January 3, 2026, his condition started to worsen even more as he was suffering from immense pain and vomiting following which his family took him to the San Fernando General Hospital.

Upon reaching the hospital doctors checked his condition and immediately admitted to Ward 7 where he stayed for two nights. However, on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, around 8:00 a.m., he succumbed to his injuries.

Given his condition before his death, the hospital staff contacted the Barrackpore Police Station and reported the whole incident prompting them to visit the scene and investigate the matter. Officers also ordered the post-mortem examination of Ramesh’s body.

On January 14, 2026, the autopsy was conducted at the Forensic Science Centre by forensic pathologist Dr. Parthasarathi Pramanik, in the presence of investigators, revealed that the victim died from a severe trauma to the chest and head, including multiple broken ribs, injuries.

The examiner also told the officials that the injuries suffered by the victim were not consistent with a fall from a tree.

Also the cause of the death listed on the post-mortem certificate stated that death occurred due to hemorrhage, polytrauma, and multiple blunt-force injuries, with coronary atherosclerosis noted as a contributing condition.

Since then the officers launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident and arrested the victim's son Tony as the prime suspect who is in custody.