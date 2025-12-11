Jamaica: Police stop armed robbers in Phoenix Park village after shootout

Police intercept fleeing robbers in Phoenix Park Village, resulting in a shootout that left one dead and another on the run.

Jamaica: The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) stopped alleged robbers fleeing a robbery on Wednesday afternoon in the gated community of Phoenix Park Village, Phase 3, Portmore, St Catherine.

Though information on the incident remains primitive, reports indicate, the 2 armed robbers had broken into a home in the gated community. But while they were fleeing the scene the armed robbers were intercepted by the police along Hellshire Drive in the community.

After interception, the vehicle of the armed robbers reportedly crashed and a shootout took place between them and the authorities with one robber being shot dead while his accomplice escaped.

The JCF reportedly recovered a firearm after stopping the robbers, who had reportedly broken into a home in the gated community.

Residents of the gated community have expressed their gratitude to the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) through WIC News and stated that the gated community has recently been plagued with robberies, at least this time the police were there to help after they quickly sprung into action.

Citizens of Jamaica have further taken to Facebook to applaud the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) for their good work.

With one user ‘Karl Henry’ stating, “Look like these criminals in Jamaica never got the memo? The JCF is now a modern, fully equipped and trained force to be reckoned with, go up against them at your own peril! Wish the government could find the extra money to really compensate these brave officers for doing something most people never thought possible again, reducing our crime numbers to levels not seen in over 30 years. Well done officers!”

While another citizen ‘Lee Vorp’ wrote, “Good job officers, these criminals getting away too easy, they stole refrigerator, electric stove beds clothes from an apartment in montego, we caught one of them in the act and police locked them up for a few days then let them go ....we have to suffer the loss.”