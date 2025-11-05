SVG Police urge calm amid rising political tensions ahead of Nov 27 General Elections

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force has urged citizens to remain peaceful and respectful ahead of the highly anticipated General Elections on November 27, 2025.

St Vincent and the Grenadines: With the general election now officially declared, St. Vincent and the Grenadines has entered full campaign mode. With political parties mainly consisting of Unity Labour Party (ULP) and New Democratic Party (NDP) already outside conducting rallies and outreach across the islands.

Although with all the campaign hype, the Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) has urged all citizens to remain peaceful and respectful as the nation gears up for one of its most anticipated General Elections to be held on November 27, 2025.

RSVGPF made the call for peace due to rising political tensions that have left some of the campaign materials in some areas damaged.

This comes as Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves of St. Vincent and the Grenadines and leader of the ULP has accused the opposition New Democratic Party (NDP) of engaging in acts of political violence, that include the tearing and burning of ULP’s campaign posters and billboards

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force said that they are observing the rising political tension and have urged everyone to prevent disagreements from turning hostile as all reports of threats, intimidation, or violence will be investigated swiftly and impartially, and offenders prosecuted according to law.

The RSVGPF have further urged political parties to promote peace and calm among their supporters and to reinforce messages of respect for opposing views as examples set by political leaders can go a long way.

Meanwhile in rallies across the island nation, the Unity Labour Party (ULP) and the New Democratic Party (NDP) have continued with their campaigns and accusations of one another.

As in an address at a Unity Labour Party (ULP) meeting in Murray Village, Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves launched a scathing critique of the New Democratic Party’s (NDP) recent policy proposals, dismissing them as nothing more than desperate political maneuvers that they cannot accomplish.

After the NDP proposed two VAT-free shopping days designed to ease financial pressure on Vincentian families. The first, scheduled for the first Monday of August, aimed to help parents prepare for the school year, while another will be offered in December for relief during the crucial Christmas shopping period.

A standout promise that targets long-serving public servants, offering a one-time 50% concession on vehicle duties for those with 10 or more years of service.

Another pledge was a $500 bonus for mothers upon childbirth and an ambitious plan to extend maternity leave from three to six months.

Prime Minister Gonsalves highlighted the apparent impracticality of NDP’s proposed policies and deconstructed some of the party’s key proposals including: a $500 baby bonus, 50% vehicle duty reduction for public sector workers, and Proposed VAT-free days.

Gonsalves called the baby bonus an insult to women, as it proposed women have more babies for the sake of the $500. He went on to point out that a grant amount of $ 660 is already being provided by the National Insurance Services and an amount exceeding EC$500 is being offered by the Ministry of National Mobilisation.

Gonsalves went on to break down the potential financial impact of the 50% vehicle duty reduction for public sector workers. Highlighting that over 4,000 public sector workers with 10+ years of service have estimated average vehicle duty of $35,000 with potential relief of $17,500 per vehicle, totaling potential cost to approximately EC$76 million.

The prime minister framed the proposals as a “last train to San Fernando” for the opposition, as their policies are nothing but a desperate attempt to secure votes after being out of power for 25 years.

He contrasted the NDP’s approach with the government’s substantive investments, such as the $80 million spent on developing the country’s internet infrastructure.

Prime Minister Gonsalves of ULP with confidence, went on to BOOM 106.9 FM on Monday and declared that the Unity Labour Party (ULP) is expected to secure a minimum of eight seats in the upcoming 2025 national elections.

As he is not worried about any potential electoral challenges as his party candidates have a firm grasp of key areas such as West Saint George, East Saint George, South Windward, Marriaqua, South Central Windward, North Central Windward, North Windward, and Central Leeward.

As it is the responsibility of every Vincentian, to play a role in protecting the democratic process through measured words and responsible actions.

The Force has assured that they will continue to promote a climate of cooperation and reason, noting that the choices made by individuals (both in public and private spaces) can either strengthen unity or sow division.