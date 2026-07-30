Dominica: Kairi FM apologises after explicit content appears on LED advertising screen

Kairi FM said its LED advertising system was unlawfully accessed by an unauthorized individual, resulting in the display of explicit content on Bath Road.

Dominica: Kairi FM has officially issued a public apology following the appearance of offensive material on its LED advertising screen located on Bath Road, on Sunday, July 25, 2026. According to the report, the reviewed video footage allegedly indicates that the video was pornographic in nature.

The management and staff of Kairi FM acknowledged that the content was inappropriate and apologised to listeners, viewers, advertisers, business partners, and members of the public for any offence or discomfort, through an official statement.

“Public Apology

The Management and Staff of Kairi FM sincerely apologize to our viewers, listeners, advertisers, business partners, and the general public for the inappropriate content that was displayed on our LED advertising screen on Bath Road on Sunday July 25th.

Our preliminary investigations indicate that the display system was unlawfully accessed by an unauthorized individual, resulting in the publication of offensive material. This content was not authorized by Kairi FM and does not reflect our values or standards.

It was removed and we are taking immediate steps to strengthen the security of the system and to prevent a recurrence.

We deeply regret any embarrassment or offense this incident may have caused and thank the public, our valued advertisers, and our partners for their understanding and continued support as we address this matter.

Management and Staff

Kairi FM,” the statement read.

According to the company, the preliminary investigations allege that the billboard system was accessed without authorization by an unknown individual, resulting in the lewd publication.

Kairi FM noted that the content was not approved by the station and does not represent the organization’s values or standards. The company further noted that the material was removed after the incident and immediate measures are being taken to strengthen the security of the system and reduce the risk of a similar occurrence in the future.

The Management emphasised that it remains committed to resolving the issue and ensuring that appropriate safeguards are put in place for its digital advertising platform.