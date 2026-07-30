Guyana: Taxi driver killed in early morning crash on Railway Embankment Road

Taxi driver died after his car collided with a truck on the Goedverwagting Railway Embankment Road in East Coast Demerara during the early hours of Wednesday.

Guyana: A 28-year-old taxi driver lost his life early Wednesday morning following a road accident that took place on the Goedverwagting Railway Embankment Road in East Coast Demerara.

The deceased has been identified as Emmanuel Bernard Paul from Albertown, Georgetown. According to Guyana Police Force, the fatal accident occurred at about 1:45 am when the victim was driving his taxi north from the Goedverwagting Access Road.

Another individual, 40-year-old Satrohan Budhoo from Black Bush Polder in Corentyne, Berbice, was driving a truck. He was traveling west on the south side of the Railway Embankment Road.

Police officers believe that Paul failed to stop the vehicle before entering the Railway Embankment Road. His car entered that path of the approaching truck, causing a serious collision.

The impact of the crash badly damaged the taxi and left Paul trapped inside the taxi. He suffered multiple injuries.

The Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) arrived at the location and examined the taxi driver. They pronounced him dead at the scene. His body was later taken to Memorial Gardens Mortuary for a post-mortem examination.

The truck driver was immediately taken into police custody and is cooperating with the police in their investigations into the fatal accident.

Some people, who were present at the scene, are sharing what they saw on social media. One local commented, “The truck was speeding, skid marks are visible on the road! He was coming out of the street, anybody who travels along the line top knows how the trucks take the road like a race track after 12 In the morning!”

Another person stated, “Normal thing drivers in Guyana don't know how stopping is important they drink benzene keep flying. Pass that last night, so sad, but they still will not slow down.”