23-year-old killed in two-vehicle crash on Coral Harbour Road in Bahamas

Police are investigating a fatal crash on Coral Harbour Road that claimed the life of a 23-year-old driver, while separately confirming that missing 22-year-old died in an earlier traffic accident.

Bahamas: Authorities are investigating a fatal car accident that claimed the life of a 23-year-old man on Tuesday, June 30, along Coral Harbour Road near Odyssey Airport. According to the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the crash took place shortly before 7:00 am, when officers were reported of a crash between two cars. Members of the Western Division members responded to the scene,

Investigators reported that a 53-year-old woman was driving a 2016 Kia Sorento of black color, which was traveling north on Coral Harbour Road. The man was driving a blue Suzuki Swift in the opposite direction when both the vehicles collided.

Emergency Medical Services arrived at the scene and examined the male driver. He was confirmed to have no vital signs and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female driver was taken to the hospital for treatment. Her condition has not been revealed yet.

The police are still investigating the cause of the crash to identify the events that led to the collision, including possible speed, road conditions, and other factors.

Missing Woman Confirmed Dead in Separate Crash

In a separate incident, the Royal Bahamas Police Force confirmed that missing 22-year-old Evalena Johnson was among the victims of a fatal crash that took place earlier in the week at Shirley Street and Church Street.

Police said that Johnson was reported missing on Monday, June 29, after her family were not able to contact her since Saturday, June 27. She was last seen in the Adelaide Village area.

Following the missing person report, police issued a public alert and began a search operation. Family members confirmed her identity at around 11:00 am on Tuesday. It was confirmed that she had died as a result of the accident which took place on Sunday, June 28, 2026.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force sent their sympathies to the family and said that the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.