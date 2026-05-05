Bahamas scooter crash leaves man with life-threatening injuries, family appeals for support

He also experienced seizure activity following the crash and remains in serious condition, though he is currently conscious and stable.

Bahamas: A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after a scooter crash in the Bahamas, prompting an urgent medical response and a wave of online support from family and the public. Joe and his wife Marcy were involved in a devastating accident on May 3, 2026, in Freeport, Bahamas, when they were struck by a car while riding a scooter.

According to reports, Joe sustained severe injuries including a brain bleed and multiple fractures and an open fracture of his right leg. According to family members, he also experienced seizure activity following the crash and remains in serious condition, though he is currently conscious and stable.

Following the accident, Marcy reportedly held Joe’s head together at the roadside for nearly 40 minutes while waiting for emergency services and unsure if he would survive. Family members said that the level of care which Joe requires including orthopedic surgery and ongoing neurological treatment was not available in the Bahamas.

An orthopedic specialist is reportedly unavailable for more than a week and doctors have indicated that Joe cannot safely wait that long for treatment. As a result, plans were made to transfer him to the United States for urgent care. He will require emergency medical evacuation to Orlando, Florida with costs estimated to exceed $15,000 which must be paid upfront.

The couple were also unable to return to their cruise ship following the accident and remained stranded in the Bahamas without medical or travel insurance.

The incident came to light after Sabrina, sister of Marcy, shared details of the emergency on Instagram. Posting to her account, which has more than 153,000 followers, she described the situation as urgent and directed followers to a GoFundMe campaign set up to help cover medical transport, hospital care, surgery and recovery expenses.

In a later update, she confirmed that Joe and Marcy had been flown out of the Bahamas on a charter flight and transported to St. Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida where Joe is currently receiving treatment. She expressed relief at their safe transfer and thanked supporters for their prayers and assistance.

The fundraiser continues to circulate online as the family seeks financial support to cover the mounting costs of care and recovery.

Notably, no official statement regarding the circumstances of the crash has yet been released by either government or medical authorities in the Bahamas.