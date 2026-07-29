St. Vincent: Man shot in Fountain, hospitalized

Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Fountain community on Tuesday and taken to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for treatment.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines: A man was shot in the Fountain community on Tuesday and has been hospitalized at the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

The Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force identified the victim as Asbert Williams. He suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach during the incident, which took place near the main road in Fountain.

Williams was taken to the hospital shortly after the shooting. The state of his condition has not been released yet.

No details surrounding the circumstances which led to the shooting have been officially released. The Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force is continuing its investigation, and more information is expected to be shared soon.

St Vincent and the Grenadines is witnessing a growing crime rate, driven largely by firearm crimes and homicides. The total number of homicides has increased up to 188, placing the country's rate of intentional homicide within the top ranks in the Western Hemisphere at over 35 to 50 cases per 100,000 people per year.

Other non-violent crimes include localized financial/cyber frauds and minor property crimes. This increased crime also affects tourism and business for local people.

Locals have taken to social media praying for the man's quick recovery. One individual said, "Hope he is fine, may god give his family strength, the police need to investigate this quickly and punish the peraon repsonible too."

Another person stated, "Who knows if the man was involved or not with criminal gangs and it was just a revenge attack on him,, can only know after the investigation ends."