Bahamas: 71-year-old man shot while sitting in car

A 71-year-old man remains in critical condition after he was shot while sitting in his car in the Wilson Track area of Wulff Road on Tuesday morning.

Bahamas: A 71-year-old man was shot while he sat in his car and left in critical condition following an attack in the Wilson Track area of Wulff Road in New Providence yesterday morning.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force said that the attack occurred just before 8:00 am, when police received reports of a man who had been shot while he was in his car. Officers and Emergency Medical Services personnel were dispatched to the scene.

Upon their arrival at the scene, police found a mini cab that appeared to have been damaged from the gunshot wounds. The victim was already taken to the hospital via a private vehicle.

Once on scene, officers observed a Mini cab with apparent gunshot damage. They were informed that the victim had already been transported to the hospital by private vehicle, said the Royal Bahamas Police Force via an official public statement.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the victim was leaving his residence when a light purple car stopped near him. One man exited the car and started shooting at him before re-entering the car. The suspect then escaped north on Wilson Track towards Wulff Road.

The victim is currently in hospital in a very critical condition. “Officers later visited the hospital, where medical personnel advised that the victim remains in critical condition,” further read the press release.

Investigation into the shooting remains active. The authorities are requesting any individual who may have information concerning the incident to contact either the Royal Bahamas Police Force or Crime Stoppers.